Alan Walker’s Special Edition ASUS Zephyrus Gaming Laptop falls $380 to new low of $1,220

Amazon is now offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Special Edition Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $1,219.99 shipped. Normally going for $1,600, this solid $380 price drop marks a new all-time low price we’ve tracked. This special edition ROG Zephyrus will be powered by its Ryzen 9 5900HS octa-core processor and RTX 3050 Ti graphics. The 14-inch 1440p 120Hz display is PANTONE-certified with the Spectre Blue Anime Matrix lighting on the lid to display Alan Walker designs. Wi-Fi 6, Dolby Atmos support, two USB-C 3.2 Gen 2 ports, two USB-A 3.2 Gen 2 ports, and HDMI output round out this gaming machine. Head below for more.

If you’d like to save some cash, you can check out the Acer Nitro 5 i7/8GB/512GB/RTX 3050 Ti Gaming Laptop for $876. Here you’ll be using the 11th gen Intel i7 processor with RTX 3050 Ti graphics, which are the same graphics that are in the Alan Walker laptop above. You’ll also have a 15.6-inch 1080p 144Hz display which will see plenty of use in most games with some more demanding titles requiring slightly lower graphics settings. The total amount of RAM available here is also cut in half to 8GB though that is still plenty for most modern games to run well.

After you’re done here, be sure to head on over to our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking for a home desktop instead of a mobile solution? You could grab the Skytech Shiva Ryzen 5/16GB/1TB/RTX 3060 Ti Gaming Desktop for $1,294, the new all-time low price. The Ryzen 5 5600X 6-core processor is paired with the RTX 3060 Ti graphics horsepower to bring you good performance for both 1080p and 1440p gaming.

Zephyrus G14 Alan Walker Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3050 Ti Laptop features:

CREATED WITH ALAN WALKER – The Zephyrus G14 AW SE gaming laptop has iconic AW elements designed straight on the chassis for an unmistakably Alan Walker look.

POWERFUL PERFORMANCE – Reach another level of Window 10 pc gaming realism with the powerful AMD Ryzen 9 5900HS processor and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3050 Ti graphics.

SUPERIOR VISUALS – This gaming pc features a 14” QHD (2560 x 1440) fast 120Hz display with PANTONE Validation which will give you a smooth experience no matter the test.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!