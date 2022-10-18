Apple’s 10.2-inch iPad is an even better value with $60 discount down to $269

Earlier today, Apple revealed its new 10th generation iPad with an increased price tag to go alongside the rest of its updated feature set. So for those who want something a bit more entry-level, the previous-generation 10.2-inch iPad is a much better buy and Amazon is making that even more the case thanks to a discount today. Dropping the entry-level Wi-Fi 64GB model down to $269 shipped, you can now score a match of the all-time low. This is down from the usual $329 price tag while delivering $60 in savings and a match of the best price set only once before.

While not the latest entry-level iPad experience, the 10.2-inch model on sale today still comes powered by the A13 Bionic chip that’s said to be 20% faster than its predecessor. As for how Apple is applying all that extra power, you’ll enjoy additional features like True Tone support for the 10.2-inch screen alongside Center Stage in the new 12MP ultrawide camera that automatically adjusts the crop and zoom of your selfie camera depending on who and where they are in the shot. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

If you’re looking to complete the package on your new iPad, go pick up the Apple Pencil. Not only is this a must-have for making the most of what iPadOS has to offer, but it’s also on sale so you can save a few dollars at $99. Delivering an upgraded note taking or drawing experience, this is a notable way to supplement Apple’s entry-level iPad.

We’re also tracking a pair of other notable price cuts today to go alongside the entry-level offering today. Amazon is still clearing out 12.9-inch M1 iPad Pros with $200 off various configurations, which are also joined by the more affordable iPad Air 5 at $519. Both come powered by M1 chips and offer some added savings over everything Apple just released earlier today.

10.2-inch iPad features:

Gorgeous 10.2-inch Retina display with True Tone

A13 Bionic chip with Neural Engine

8MP Wide back camera, 12MP Ultra Wide front camera with Center Stage

Up to 256GB storage

Stereo speakers

Touch ID for secure authentication and Apple Pay

802.11ac Wi-Fi

