All-time lows return on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 starting at $519 (Save $80)

Going live again after last week’s fall Prime Day sale, we’re now tracking new all-time lows on Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 just for Prime members. Starting at $519 shipped for the 64GB Wi-Fi model, this is marking the best price to date from its usual $599 going rate. The $80 in savings are well below our previous $40 mentions, as well. The all-time lows also carry over to the elevated 256GB capacity which is also sitting at $80 off with a discount to $669.

Bringing Apple’s Neural Engine-backed M1 chip to a more affordable form-factor, the new iPad Air 5 arrives with the same desktop-class performance as its other machines. Its 12MP Ultra Wide front camera packs Center Stage support, and the 10.9-inch display rocks True Tone, P3 wide color support, and an antireflective coating. Staples from last time like Touch ID in the power button and Apple Pencil integration are onboard, as well. Learn more about iPad Air 5 over in our coverage at 9to5Mac. Head below for more.

Making for one of the most compelling drawing, writing, and precision input experiences on the market, those who plan to benefit from any of those will want to use their savings to pick up the second-generation Apple Pencil alongside their new iPadOS device. Ideal for helping create digital art or just delivering on the unique touchscreen experience, it’s a must-have accessory to pair with the lead discounts.

All of this week’s other best Apple deals are beginning to go live ahead of Amazon’s fall Prime Day savings event. We’re already seeing deep discounts across all-new Apple Watch models, as well as even deeper clearance on iPad Pros and more.

iPad Air 5 features:

iPad Air. With an immersive 10.9-inch Liquid Retina display. The breakthrough Apple M1 chip delivers faster performance, making iPad Air a creative and mobile gaming powerhouse. Featuring Touch ID, advanced cameras, blazing-fast 5G2 and Wi-Fi 6, USB-C, and support for Magic Keyboard and Apple Pencil (2nd generation).

