Seagate 2TB Grogu FireCuda Force glow HDD returns to Amazon all-time low at $88 today

Amazon is now offering the Seagate 2TB Grogu Special Edition FireCuda External Hard Drive at $87.99 shipped. Regularly $110, this is 20% off the going rate, matching the lowest price we have only tracked once before today, and the best we can find. This officially licensed storage device launched during the May the 4th festivities this year alongside the Boba Fett and Mandalorian models and has now returned to the lowest we have tracked for the first time. These Seagate FireCuda hard drives deliver 2TB of storage with painterly renderings of the iconic Star Wars characters. You’ll find USB 3.2 Gen 1 tech as well as colored LED RGB Force glow lighting to bring “a galaxy of atmosphere to your drive.” Get a closer look right here and down below.

If the Star Wars artwork and lightning isn’t of interest here, take a look at the WD 2TB Elements Portable External Hard Drive. This model isn’t nearly as new or as fast and you won’t get the USB 3.2 Gen 1 tech, but it also sells for a more affordable $60 shipped on Amazon.

Alongside this ongoing deal on the WD 1,050MB/s 1TB My Passport portable SSD at one of its best prices yet, some of the latest releases in the solid-state space might be worth a look for folks who need more speed. First up, we recently reviewed OWC’s machined metal USB-A/Thunderbolt mini SSD just after seeing WD unveil one of its fastest models yet with the Thunderbolt SanDisk PRO-G40. Just be sure to also scope out the more affordable USB-C Gen 2×2 EX100U portable SSDs from CORSAIR as well.

Seagate 2TB Grogu Special Edition HDD features:

THE ULTIMATE COLLECTIBLE This external hard drive is inspired by Grogu from The Mandalorian.

A LOOK OF WONDER Pulling influence from The Mandalorian, this collectible hard drive features the joyful look of Grogu.

FORCE-INSPIRED GLOW Comes out of the box equipped with force-inspired blue LED lighting.

LIGHT IT UP Customizable RGB LED lighting brings a galaxy of atmosphere to your drive.

WARRANTY Enjoy peace of mind with our industry leading warranty and 3-year Rescue Data Recovery Services.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!