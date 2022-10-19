Anker’s 16kPa cordless hand vac bundle with charging stand now $100 ($60 off)

Anker eufyHome Amazon storefront is now offering its HomeVac H30 Venture Cordless Hand Vacuum for $99.99 shipped. Regularly $160, this is $60 or 38% off the going rate, matching the previous deal price, and the lowest we can find. Featuring notable power for a hand vacuum, it provides 16kPa suction as well as a “lightweight” design at 1.78 pounds making it an ideal option to grab and go for small messes, cleaning the car tether-free, vents, lighting fixtures, and more. It ships with the charging stand to keep it powered up and ready to go as well as stored neatly alongside the included multi-surface and 2-in-1 crevice tools. Head below for more details.

If you think you can get away with a less powerful solution, the Anker HomeVac H11 is worth a look. While this one isn’t nearly as powerful and doesn’t include the charging dock, it is still a notable option for quick messes, your desktop, and light dusting. It comes with a 2-in-1 crevice tool and ships for $40 via Amazon right now.

Check out our roundup of the best robot vacuums if you would prefer to take that route, but if you’re more concerned with sweeping up the soon-to-be falling leaves outside, we spotted some notable price drops this morning. Today’s Gold Box has some solid offers on Greenworks electric yard tools including leaf blowers and more starting from $42 shipped. All of the details you’ll need on those are right here.

Anker HomeVac H30 Venture features:

CORDLESS SUCTION POWER: Incredible 80 AW / 16kPa suction power delivers extra strength to effectively clean up debris. Switch between Eco or Max mode depending on your messes.

ULTRA-LIGHTWEIGHT: At 1.78 lbs (808 g), you can effortlessly clean places that you haven’t been able to before—like air vents, high shelves, or light fixtures.

CLEAN THE CAR: Take it out to the car and easily clean that pesky crevice between the seat and center console.

CHARGE AND STORE: Keep everything charged and stored in one place, so H30 is always ready when you need it.

