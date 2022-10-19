Ready your yard for fall with up to $105 off Greenworks gear: Leaf blowers from $42, more

Today only, as part of its Gold Box Deals of the Day, Amazon is offering up to $105 off Greenworks electric yard gear. While you might not have lawn mowers on your mind at this time of year, there are some great off-season deals here as well as some gear to take care of those falling leaves. You can land the Greenworks 40V Brushless Cordless Axial Leaf Blower with a 2.0Ah battery and charger for $101.06 shipped. Regularly $150, this is nearly 30% off the going rate and the lowest we have tracked on Amazon for over a year. This model can deliver up to 115MPH of leaf and yard cleaning power with its brushless, battery-powered motor and variable speed trigger. The 40V system is supported by the included 2.0Ah battery and charger with no gas or oil to fuss with. Head below for more Gold Box Greenworks deals.

If you already have some Greenworks gear and batteries in your arsenal, you can also land the Greenworks 40V (150MPH/135CFM) Cordless Blower on its own for $41.99 shipped, down from the regular $60. This is matching the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon in the last 6 months and is now joined by a host of other Greenworks gear. From lawn mowers and electric chainsaws to string trimmers and more, pricing starts from just over $52.50 on the rest of the gear and you browse through all of it on this landing page.

Then swing by our Green Deals hub for more environmentally-friendly gear at a discount. On top of those offers, we are also tracking a host of electric tools in the latest Woot sale including some Greenworks drills, drivers, and more starting from $35 Prime shipped. Browse through our top picks and more details on those discounts right here.

Greenworks 40V Brushless Cordless Axial Leaf Blower features:

Jet fan design delivers 115 MPH and 430 CFM

Brushless motors are more reliable and deliver more power, longer run-time and longer life than their brushed competition

Variable speed trigger with cruise control for optimized control. Batteries always need to be charged in order for the unit to operate

40V 2Ah li-ion battery and charger included, Compatible battery and charger models 29462, 29472 and 29482

