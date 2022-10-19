Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Interloper, Labyrinth of the Witch, and more

Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals are now live and waiting for you down below. Sitting alongside today’s software discounts we also have a $200 price drop on Apple’s M1 MacBook Air after it returned to the 2022 low this morning, not to mention this deal on the 10.2-inch iPad and everything in our dedicated hub. As for the apps, highlight offers include Interloper, Labyrinth of the Witch DX, Mars Power Industries, iConnectHue, and more. Head below for the rest of today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Leaf Identification: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal:HOPE Meme Maker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: QUíCKSHOT: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Granny Horror: Two Chapters #1: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Interloper: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Labyrinth of the Witch DX: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Warlords Classic Strategy: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iConnectHue for Philips Hue: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Sweet Home 3D: $13 (Reg. $14)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. $5)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: DICAST GOLD: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: FileGet – Browser and Document: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Foxy Arena: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Brookhaven Game: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal/Apple Watch: WaterMinder∙ Water Tracker: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Anonymous VPN: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Epic: Simple Retention Tracker: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Agent A: A puzzle in disguise: $1 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Duet Display: $15 (Reg. $20)

More on Interloper:

FLY like you’ve never flown before on your mac with a full six degrees of freedom. Play it your way with touchpad, controller or HOTAS support. DEFEND your people against the oppressive COMMONWEALTH. ENGAGE in a selection of fast-paced missions and beautiful environments. IGNORE THE ODDS and go toe to toe with swarms of fighters, frigates armed to the teeth or hulking capital ships. DON’T GO IN ALONE, bring your own elite fighter squadrons.

