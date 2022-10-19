Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Amazon low at $35, Gotham Knights w/ $10 GC, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on physical copies of WarioWare: Get It Together! on Nintendo Switch for $36.99 shipped as well as in digital form at $34.99. Regularly $50, this is up to 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. While the new WarioWare isn’t the most popular title out there, this is a great chance to complete your first-party Switch game collection with the most recent release in the wacky Wario series. It combines hundreds of mini games that can be played solo or with friends within a story mode and the Variety Pack “for comedic, competitive gameplay.” Players can “choose a character and use their distinct abilities to complete microgames.” Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.

Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch

