Today’s best game deals: WarioWare Amazon low at $35, Gotham Knights w/ $10 GC, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering a new all-time low on physical copies of WarioWare: Get It Together! on Nintendo Switch for $36.99 shipped as well as in digital form at $34.99. Regularly $50, this is up to 30% off the going rate and the lowest price we have tracked on Amazon. While the new WarioWare isn’t the most popular title out there, this is a great chance to complete your first-party Switch game collection with the most recent release in the wacky Wario series. It combines hundreds of mini games that can be played solo or with friends within a story mode and the Variety Pack “for comedic, competitive gameplay.” Players can “choose a character and use their distinct abilities to complete microgames.” Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
***Sony unveils DualSense Edge release date and pricing
*** Latest Nintendo eShop sale from $5
***Nintendo’s first official Mario movie trailer
- Gotham Knights w/ $10 Best Buy gift card from $70
- OlliOlli World Switch $21 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox digital Shocktober Sale up to 80% off
- PlayStation digital Halloween Game Sale from $1.50
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- NBA 2K23 eShop $39 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series up to 65% off
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $10 (Reg. $30)
- NBA 2K23 from $40 (Reg. $60)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $25 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Metroid Dread $42 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $25+)
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY $42 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON QUEST XI S $35 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon $42 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Essential Picks Digital Game sale from $2
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Stray PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy from $35 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Square Enix Prime Day game sale from $20
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- WWE 2K22 from $27 (Reg. $60)
- Dead Space remake pre-order $70
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition pre-order $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- NHL 23 pre-orders from $60
- NBA 2K23 pre-orders from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Gotham Knights pre-order $70
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
PSVR2 is coming early 2023, but you won’t be able to play PSVR games on it
Nintendo brings the original Earthworm Jim and more to Switch Online, available now
8BitDo intros new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks, more
Game Pass gains early access to Madden NFL ’23 with EA Play
Arcade1Up runs the blitz on retro gaming with its latest NFL arcade cabinet
Microsoft says it ‘would not be profitable’ to make Call of Duty Xbox exclusive
Xbox Game Pass gains Ghost Recon Wildlands, Two Point Campus, Cooking Simulator, more
FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links
Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!