All-time low on Galaxy Z Flip 4 makes Samsung’s latest foldable more affordable at $851 ($209 off)

Not to let Google hog all of the Android spotlight as of late, Amazon now offers the unlocked Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 256GB for $851.43 shipped. Normally fetching $1,060, today’s offer is well below our previous $900 mention in order to deliver a new all-time low at $209 off. Plus, today’s offer is right at the same price as the smaller 128GB capacity, too. Samsung’s new Galaxy Z Flip 4 takes on a more casual approach to folding devices with a design that’s inspired by old school flip phones. Housed within the flip design is a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED 120Hz display that comes powered by the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. On the outside is the 1.9-inch Super AMOLED display for checking notifications, which also doubles as preview for taking selfies with either of the dual 12 MP cameras. Its internal 3,700mAh battery is larger than its predecessor and rounds out the package that you can read all about over at 9to5Google.

Spigen makes some of our favorite cases at 9to5Toys, and that is no exception for the Galaxy Z Flip 4. Courtesty of Amazon, you can score the brand’s new Tough Armor case for Samsung’s latest at $45 when clipping the on-page coupon. This scores you some added protection on your new folding smartphone with a fittingly rugged design that even protects the hinge with some of the brand’s signature textured TPU.

Alongside all of the week’s best Android app and game deals, be sure to check out the ongoing Google Pixel 7/Pro pre-paid promos that went live yesterday. These bundle the brand’s latest smartphone with a $200 gift card and a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series starting at $599, delivering $299 in savings from the package’s value.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 features:

Unfold your world with next-level expression. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 offers compact portability that conveniently moves with your lifestyle. This is the phone that is uniquely you, with an innovative design, stylish colors, and custom accessories. Capture hands-free selfies, photos and videos wherever you go.

