Android app deals of the day: Dark Rage, Mathematiqa, 112 Operator, much more

Justin Kahn -
Your Tuesday afternoon edition of the best Android game and app deals is now ready to go after the fold. Just make sure to check out deals on the Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro as well as the $200 gift card promotions now live on the new Google Pixel 7/Pro handsets. Our headliner app deals include Dark Rage, Mathematiqa, 112 Operator, freebie icon packs, and much more. Hit the jump for the rest of today’s best Android app deals.

Today’s best Android app deals:

Joining ongoing price drops on Samsung Galaxy Buds Pro at $120 shipped, we are now tracking a particularly notable promotional offer on the new Google Pixel 7/Pro handsets with $200 gift cards attached. Just be sure to scope out this offer on UGREEN’s latest DigiNest Pro GaN II charging stations as well as everything in our smartphone accessories roundup

More on Dark Rage:

Dark Rage — action RPG game in the dark fantasy style. Even death will not stop the brave hero, only bloodthirsty zombies, revived skeletons and other monsters stand in your way. Destroy enemies, absorbing their souls. Explore dark dungeons with dangerous traps and treasures. Equip armor and weapons, improve skills and fight in fierce battles.

