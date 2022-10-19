Wingspan board game lets you become a bird enthusiast indoors for just $35.50 at Amazon

Amazon is offering the Stonemaier Games Wingspan Board Game for $35.62 shipped once you clip the on-page coupon. Down from $47 at Amazon, today’s deal marks one of the best prices that we’ve tracked all-time for this unique board game. Wingspan is designed to be a gorgeous board game to be enjoyed either solo on a cold fall evening by the fire or around the table with family or friends. You’ll find four first-round walkthrough guides for players, and each game should take between 40- to 70-minutes. Wingspan supports between one to five players ages 10 and up, making it a great game to play with the whole family. Having played this with family myself, it’s a unique game that’s a lot of fun, even if you’re not into bird watching. Keep reading for more.

Stonemaier Games Wingspan features:

You are bird enthusiasts—researchers, bird watchers, ornithologists, and collectors—seeking to discover and attract the best birds to your network of wildlife preserves. Each bird extends a chain of powerful combinations in one of your habitats (actions). These habitats focus on several key aspects of growth: Gain food tokens via custom dice in a birdfeeder dice tower lay eggs using egg miniatures in a variety of colors draw from hundreds of unique bird cards and play them the winner is the player with the most points after 4 rounds. If you enjoy terraform Mars and gizmos, we think this game will take flight at your table. Featured components: 170 unique bird cards (57x87mm) 26 bonus cards (57x87mm) 16 automa cards (57x87mm) 103 food tokens 75 egg miniatures 5 custom wooden dice 5 player mats 1 birdfeeder dice tower 2-piece game trays custom tray 1 goal mat 8 goal tiles 1 first-player token 40 action cubes (8 per player) 4 clear plastic resource containers 1 scorepad (50 sheets; 1 sheet used for all players each game) 3 guidebook (core, automa, and appendix).

