LEGO expands Botanical Garden collection with new Succulents and Orchid sets, pre-order now

Today, the LEGO Group is expanding its collection of Botanical Garden creations with a pair of new brick-built plants. Both now available for pre-order before launching next month, the new LEGO Succulents and Orchid join the lineup at the $49.99 price point. Head below for all of the other details.

LEGO launches new Succulents and Orchid sets

Each of the new Succulents and Orchid arrive at the same $49.99 price point as the original additions to the plant collection. They’re now available for pre-order ahead of the May 1 launch date.

First up out of the new Botanical Garden creations today are the Succulents set. Stacking up to 771 pieces, this build takes a more modular approach to the series with nine different sections each housing its own cactus or other desert plant that can be arranged in a variety of ways.

Everything measures up to over 5 inches tall and delivers some of the more life-like recreations that we’ve seen from the lineup. There’s so much variety between the nine different LEGO plants, with your typical green cacti being joined by brightly colored red, blue, and pink succulents.

Next up is the new LEGO Orchid, which also takes on an entirely new form for the Botanical Garden collection. This one stacks up to 608 pieces and arrives with a similar vase design to last year’s Bird of Paradise. It stands over 15 inches tall and utilizes some pretty interesting techniques in order to pull off the flower’s signature petal look.

I am such a big fan of the light blue vase on the Orchids and how the entire build comes together.

These two new LEGO sets now join the existing Botanical Garden collection, bringing the total number of builds up to five. Joining the original Bonsai Tree and Flower Bouquet kits that we simply loved in our hands-on reviews, as well as the Bird of Paradise from last year, this lineup still continues to deliver some of the best creations out there from the LEGO Group.

Check out the full gallery of the new LEGO plant sets below for a closer look at all of the those life-like details.

