LEGO expands Botanical Garden collection with new Succulents and Orchid sets, pre-order now

Blair Altland -
LEGONewspre-orders
$50 Pre-order now

Today, the LEGO Group is expanding its collection of Botanical Garden creations with a pair of new brick-built plants. Both now available for pre-order before launching next month, the new LEGO Succulents and Orchid join the lineup at the $49.99 price point. Head below for all of the other details.

LEGO launches new Succulents and Orchid sets

Each of the new Succulents and Orchid arrive at the same $49.99 price point as the original additions to the plant collection. They’re now available for pre-order ahead of the May 1 launch date.

First up out of the new Botanical Garden creations today are the Succulents set. Stacking up to 771 pieces, this build takes a more modular approach to the series with nine different sections each housing its own cactus or other desert plant that can be arranged in a variety of ways.

Everything measures up to over 5 inches tall and delivers some of the more life-like recreations that we’ve seen from the lineup. There’s so much variety between the nine different LEGO plants, with your typical green cacti being joined by brightly colored red, blue, and pink succulents.

Pre-order the new LEGO Succulents

Next up is the new LEGO Orchid, which also takes on an entirely new form for the Botanical Garden collection. This one stacks up to 608 pieces and arrives with a similar vase design to last year’s Bird of Paradise. It stands over 15 inches tall and utilizes some pretty interesting techniques in order to pull off the flower’s signature petal look.

I am such a big fan of the light blue vase on the Orchids and how the entire build comes together.

Pre-order the new LEGO Orchid

These two new LEGO sets now join the existing Botanical Garden collection, bringing the total number of builds up to five. Joining the original Bonsai Tree and Flower Bouquet kits that we simply loved in our hands-on reviews, as well as the Bird of Paradise from last year, this lineup still continues to deliver some of the best creations out there from the LEGO Group.

Check out the full gallery of the new LEGO plant sets below for a closer look at all of the those life-like details.

Stay up-to-date on the latest news and give us our LEGO account over on Twitter a follow, as well as our Instagram and TikTok. You can of course always bookmark our guide right here or sign up for our newsletter. You can also support 9to5Toys by purchasing LEGO from our affiliate links for the LEGO ShopAmazon, and Zavvi.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

LEGO

The hottest LEGO deals on Star Wars, Architecture, City, and more alongside coverage of the latest creations, in-depth reviews, and fan-made creation showcases.

News

9to5Toys: New tech/lifestyle product news. Up to the minute reporting on the latest technology and lifestyle product introductions, in-depth reviews and notable consumer price fluctuations…
pre-orders

About the Author

Blair Altland

Blair Altland is the Senior Editor of 9to5Toys. Having joined the team at the beginning of 2017, Blair has gone on to specialize in LEGO coverage and review, smart home tech, and home networking. Contact them directly at Blair@9to5mac.com.

Blair Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

LEGO’s new Classic 90 Years of Play set celebrate...
LEGO officially unveils three new Star Wars dioramas: D...
LEGO slated to release new Republic Fighter Tank in May...
LEGO officially unveils seven new Super Mario sets with...
LEGO April 2022 buyers’ guide: Check out the new ...
LEGO debuts new limited-edition Jane Goodall Tribute se...
LEGO reveals new Nintendo Peach’s Castle ahead of...
Ninja’s 1,000W Nutri Personal Countertop Blender ...
Load more...
Show More Comments