Amazon low hits Razer’s official Rogue v3 Gaming Laptop Backpack at $49.50 shipped

Amazon is now offering the Razer Rogue v3 Gaming Laptop Backpack 13-inch model for $49.40 shipped. Regularly $60 directly from Razer, this is nearly 20% off to deliver a new Amazon all-time low. This deal is on the Chromatic colorway with the all-black variant also sitting at the $53.38 Amazon low. Featuring an “abrasion-resistant and anti-wrinkle polyester exterior,” you’ll also find a TPU padded interior with a dedicated laptop compartment specifically made to house 13-inch machines including the Razer Blade Stealth 13. The shoulder straps are made of a “breathable” mesh back material, the same treatment you’ll find on the back, alongside a “leatherette bottom [that] helps to extend the backpack’s life and keep it looking new.” Head below for more details.

While you won’t get the Razer design treatment, there are plenty of backpacks on Amazon for 13-inch laptops at under $49. Something like the AMBOR Travel Laptop Backpack has more than enough space for a range of up to 17-inch laptops and ships for just $26 shipped after you clip the on-page coupon right now.

Then swing by our PC gaming deal hub or more ways to upgrade your gaming setup at a discount. This morning saw Acer’s Nitro 5 gaming laptop hit a new Amazon all-time low, but you’ll also want to browse through today’s hands-on review of Intel’s new 13th Generation CPUs where we said “there’s a good chance that Intel’s 13th Generation processors could offer some performance gains across the board.” Dive in right here.

Razer Rogue v3 Gaming Laptop Backpack features:

Water & Damage Resistant Exterior: A tough, waterproof outer material and leatherette bottom helps to extend the backpack’s life and keep it looking new

Store Laptops & Accompanying Peripherals: The backpack’s main compartment is large enough for the Razer Blade Stealth or any other 13 inch laptop, while the accessory compartment has ample space for electronics

Comfortable Padded Straps & Breathable Back: Supportive shoulder straps and a breathable air mesh back material ensure comfort

Protective Interior Lining: The inside of each compartment is covered in a special green TPU material to keep laptops safe

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!