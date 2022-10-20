Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: QV Dimension Painter, MO Astray, and more

It is now time for today’s best Mac and iOS app deals courtesy of Apple’s digital storefronts. Just be sure to check out the deals we are tracking Apple’s official MagSafe Battery Pack as well as this all-time low on the stainless steel Apple Watch Series 8 Milanese Loop at $100 off. Today’s highlight app deals include QV – The Dimension Painter, MO: Astray, Depello, Tower of Fortune 2, Dungeon and Puzzles, and more. Head below for a complete look at today’s best Mac and iOS app deals.

Today’s best iOS app deals:

iOS Universal: Remote Mouse & Keyboard Pro: FREE (Reg. $10)

iOS Universal: Fashion Story: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: Future Ludo: FREE (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Depello – color splash photos: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: MO: Astray: $3 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: QV – The Dimension Painter: $2 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: Tower of Fortune 2: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Forever Lost: Episode 1 HD: $1 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Dungeon and Puzzles: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: BLEASS Alpha Synthesizer: $8 (Reg. $15)

Mac: After Focus: FREE (Reg. $10)

More iOS apps still alive:

iOS Universal: Leaf Identification: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: HUJI FILTER – Art Photo Editor: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal:HOPE Meme Maker: FREE (Reg. $1)

iOS Universal: QUíCKSHOT: FREE (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Granny Horror: Two Chapters #1: FREE (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Interloper: $2 (Reg. $6)

iOS Universal: Mars Power Industries: $1 (Reg. $2)

iOS Universal: Labyrinth of the Witch DX: $9 (Reg. $12)

iOS Universal: Rotaeno: $2 (Reg. $3)

iOS Universal: Warlords Classic Strategy: $1 (Reg. $5)

iOS Universal: iConnectHue for Philips Hue: $4 (Reg. $5)

Mac: Sweet Home 3D: $13 (Reg. $14)

Mac: Folder Icons: $3 (Reg. $5)

More on QV Dimension Painter:

A game that can be played by anyone – Consisted of four levels per each stage, and a total of 172 levels. No matter how bad you are at playing the game, you can enjoy this game with no problem. Unique journey – There are various adventures prepared for you, such as crossing the water by spreading the ink of dimension or passing the road by connecting two walls with portals. Unique companions – Enjoy your adventure with many characters such as Varon the big bird from a different dimension, an unknown shadow, violent birds, and a golem that protects the fire.

