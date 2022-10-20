Today’s best game deals: Madden NFL 23 $39, Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate eShop $12, more

This is the place to find all of the best Nintendo Switch game deals as well as solid price drops on PlayStation and Xbox titles. Amazon is now offering Madden NFL 23 on PS4 and Xbox One from $39 with the PS5 and Series X version selling for $48 shipped. Regularly $60 and $70 respectively, this is the second-best price we have tracked, within a few bucks of the all-time lows, and the best we can find. This is a notable chance to land the latest edition of the annual football sim with a “suite of new wide receiver release moves and defensive back counter press mechanics” alongside “refined scouting, staff management, and weekly strategy features.” You’ll also find The Yard, a 6 vs. 6 backyard-inspired mode that takes place in “fantastical locations around the globe.” Head below for a complete look at the best Nintendo Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox game deals.
Best game deals – PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo Switch
***Sony unveils DualSense Edge release date and pricing
*** Latest Nintendo eShop sale from $5
***Nintendo’s first official Mario movie trailer
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate eShop $12 (Reg. $60)
- WarioWare: Get It Together! $35 (Reg. $60)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes 2: Deluxe eShop $4.50 (Reg. $45)
- LEGO Marvel Super Heroes eShop $10 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil eShop sale from $8
- Capcom (Switch and 3DS) eShop sale from $5
- Grand Theft Auto Trilogy eShop $30 (Reg. $60)
- Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD $41 (Reg. $60)
- Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope Cosmic Edition $60
- Plus $10 Best Buy gift card
- Gotham Knights w/ $10 Best Buy gift card from $70
- OlliOlli World Switch $21 (Reg. $30)
- Xbox digital Shocktober Sale up to 80% off
- PlayStation digital Halloween Game Sale from $1.50
- Mark of the Ninja: Remastered eShop $5 (Reg. $20)
- NBA 2K23 eShop $39 (Reg. $60)
- Xbox Publisher Spotlight Series up to 65% off
- Mega Man 30th Anniversary Bundle Xbox $30 (Reg. $60)
- Mega Man 11 Xbox $10 (Reg. $30)
- Rabbids: Party of Legends $25 (Reg. $40)
- Resident Evil 3 $15 (Reg. $20+)
- Metroid Dread $42 (Reg. $60)
- Immortals Fenyx Rising $15 (Reg. $25+)
- TRIANGLE STRATEGY $42 (Reg. $60)
- DRAGON QUEST XI S $35 (Reg. $50)
- Pokémon Mystery Dungeon $42 (Reg. $60)
- Kirby Fighters 2 $14 (Reg. $20)
- PlayStation Essential Picks Digital Game sale from $2
- Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Cowabunga Collection $30 (Reg. $40)
- Stray PSN $24 (Reg. $30)
- Dying Light 2 Stay Human $30 (Reg. $60)
- Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy $20 (Reg. $30+)
- Stranger of Paradise Final Fantasy from $35 (Reg. $60)
- Amazon Square Enix Prime Day game sale from $20
- UNCHARTED: Legacy of Thieves Collection $30 (Reg. $50)
- Horizon Forbidden West from $40 (Reg. $60+)
- Dead Space remake pre-order $70
- Kirby’s Return to Dream Land Deluxe pre-order $60
- Resident Evil Village Switch Gameplay Demo FREE
Pre-orders:
- Assassin’s Creed Mirage pre-order $50
- Or with $10 gift card via Best Buy
- Just Dance 2023 pre-order with bonus pin set $60
- Or with Joy-Con Grips at Best Buy
- Pokémon Scarlet and Violet pre-orders from $60
- More details here…
- Sonic Frontiers pre-order from $60
- Dead Island 2 pre-orders from $70
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II pre-order $70
- One Piece Odyssey pre-order $60
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp pre-order $60
