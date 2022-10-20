Lenovo’s flagship Tab P12 Pro Android tablet starts at $500 with new all-time low (Save $200+)

Best Buy now offers the Lenovo Tab P12 Pro 12.6-inch 128GB Android Tablet for $599.99 shipped with bundled keyboard. Normally fetching $830, you’re looking at the best price to date following the $230 discount. This is well below our previous $710 mention from back in May and the first chance to save since. You can also save on just the tablet starting at $499.99 and delivering $200 in savings across various storage capacities. Lenovo’s Tab P12 Pro arrives as the brand’s latest flagship tablet and is centered around a 12.6-inch OLED 120Hz display. Everything comes powered by a Snapdragon 870 SoC which complements the upwards of 256GB of storage and 8GB of RAM. Though if that isn’t enough, the onboard microSD card slot allows for expanded storage to go alongside the USB-C port. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and then head below for more.

On the more affordable side of Lenovo’s Android tablet line, the Tab P11 Plus is a great option to consider instead if the flagship functionality isn’t quite doing it for you. Right now the tablet bundled with a keyboard will set you back $340 at Amazon and delivers 128GB of storage to complement its 11-inch display and Dolby Atmos speakers. This isn’t going to be quite as compelling of a portable Android experience, but will set you back far less cash in the process.

Alongside all of the week’s best Android app and game deals, be sure to check out the ongoing Google Pixel 7/Pro pre-paid promos that went live yesterday. These bundle the brand’s latest smartphone with a $200 gift card and a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series starting at $599, delivering $299 in savings from the package’s value.

Lenovo Tab P12 Pro features:

The Lenovo Tab P12 Pro doubles as a wireless second screen for your laptop while also supporting touch and pen input, thanks to Lenovo Project Unity. A perfect entertainment, gaming, and productivity powerhouse that’s built for use outdoors and indoors, with an all-day battery and bright 12.6″ 2K AMOLED display.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!