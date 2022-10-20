Razer’s supercardoid Seirēn X USB microphone falls to Amazon low at $46 (Reg. $70)

Patrick Campanale -
AmazonBest PC Gaming DealsRazer
Reg. $70 $46

Amazon is offering the Razer Seirēn X USB Supercardiod Microphone for $45.97 shipped. Down from an average price of $70 at Amazon, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. This USB mic is ready to take your streaming setup to the next level. It has a built-in shock mount to help dampen vibrations with bumps against your desk or keyboard and there’s even zero-latency monitoring so you can hear yourself when streaming. On top of that, it uses a supercardioid pickup pattern to help eliminate distracting noises and deliver high-quality audio to your stream. Keep reading for more.

Wondering how good of a deal today’s discount really is? Well, opting for a lower-end Seirēn Mini from Razer will cost you $40 at Amazon, saving just $6. If you just need something for Zoom calls, then the Seirēn Mini will get the job done, but the capsule isn’t nearly as good as what the Seirēn X delivers.

Speaking of Razer, did you see the brand’s official official Rogue v3 gaming laptop backpack is on sale for $49.50 at Amazon? That marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked there and makes now a great time to pick up this regularly $60 backpack to carry your gaming gear around. Then, to further bolster your on-the-go gaming setup, pick up the Acer Nitro 5 laptop that packs an RTX 3060 while it’s on sale for an Amazon low of $1,013.

Razer Seirēn X USB Microphone features:

The Razer Seirēn X is the microphone designed specially to elevate the quality of streams. The microphone strategically filters unwanted background noise and features a built-in shock mount to dampen vibrations. To ensure it fits your gaming setup perfectly and professionally, it’s constructed to be sleek and non-obstructive, allowing your audience to see more of you. It’s the microphone needed to propel your streaming journey to greater heights.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Best PC Gaming Deals

Here you'll find the absolute best sales on gaming laptops, desktops, components, and more down below.
Razer

About the Author

Patrick Campanale

With a love of phones, drones, and computers (couldn't make that last one rhyme), I'm always looking for the best deals around! If you've got a tip to an awesome deal, go ahead and drop me a line at patrick@9to5mac.com!

Patrick Campanale's favorite gear

Mac mini

LG 34" Curved UltraWide

Amazfit’s GTS smartwatch with 14 days of battery ...
GE CYNC smart lighting expanding with new Dynamic Effec...
Philips enters the UltraWide QD-OLED monitor game with ...
Tested: Peak Design’s Everyday case wraps your iP...
Logitech’s Aurora G713 wired gaming keyboard with...
Save 56% on Samsung’s latest HW-S800B 3.2.1-Ch. S...
Android app deals of the day: Dwarf Journey, Devils and...
KitchenAid’s semi-automatic espresso machine with...
Load more...
Show More Comments