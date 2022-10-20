Razer’s supercardoid Seirēn X USB microphone falls to Amazon low at $46 (Reg. $70)

Amazon is offering the Razer Seirēn X USB Supercardiod Microphone for $45.97 shipped. Down from an average price of $70 at Amazon, this marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked there. This USB mic is ready to take your streaming setup to the next level. It has a built-in shock mount to help dampen vibrations with bumps against your desk or keyboard and there’s even zero-latency monitoring so you can hear yourself when streaming. On top of that, it uses a supercardioid pickup pattern to help eliminate distracting noises and deliver high-quality audio to your stream. Keep reading for more.

Wondering how good of a deal today’s discount really is? Well, opting for a lower-end Seirēn Mini from Razer will cost you $40 at Amazon, saving just $6. If you just need something for Zoom calls, then the Seirēn Mini will get the job done, but the capsule isn’t nearly as good as what the Seirēn X delivers.

Speaking of Razer, did you see the brand’s official official Rogue v3 gaming laptop backpack is on sale for $49.50 at Amazon? That marks the lowest price that we’ve tracked there and makes now a great time to pick up this regularly $60 backpack to carry your gaming gear around. Then, to further bolster your on-the-go gaming setup, pick up the Acer Nitro 5 laptop that packs an RTX 3060 while it’s on sale for an Amazon low of $1,013.

Razer Seirēn X USB Microphone features:

The Razer Seirēn X is the microphone designed specially to elevate the quality of streams. The microphone strategically filters unwanted background noise and features a built-in shock mount to dampen vibrations. To ensure it fits your gaming setup perfectly and professionally, it’s constructed to be sleek and non-obstructive, allowing your audience to see more of you. It’s the microphone needed to propel your streaming journey to greater heights.

