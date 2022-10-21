OnePlus Buds Pro deliver ANC and 38-hour battery life at $100 (Save 33%)

Amazon is now offering the OnePlus Buds Pro for $99.99 shipped in three different styles. Also available directly from OnePlus. Normally fetching $150, you’re looking at the second-best price to date with 33% in savings in tow. This comes within $10 of the all-time low, which was an offer exclusively for Prime members. The OnePlus Buds Pro arrive as the brand’s latest flagship true wireless earbuds and arrive with some specs to back up that status. Not only are these the first to deliver active noise cancellation features, but also pack fast pairing to OnePlus phones on top of 38-hour battery life with the Qi charging case. Dive into our hands-on review for a closer look at what to expect from the package and then head below.

As far as more affordable alternatives go, the OnePlus Buds Z2 deliver a similar true wireless build without some of the bells and whistles found on the lead deal. Ditching ANC and the more compact in-ear design means you can score these buds for a much more affordable $70 at Amazon right now. These might not deliver quite as flagship of a listening experience, but are worth keeping in mind for a lower-cost alternative. Down from $100, these are now bit more affordable than normal and provide some extra savings from the lead deal.

Though for the latest in personal listening, earlier this fall we saw Sennheiser’s new Momentum 4 Headphones hit the scene. Arriving with all of the expected ANC that is actually an improvement from previous iterations, 60-hour battery life takes the spotlight as one of the most impressive features. Those upgrades do come at the loss of the usual retro stylings, which you can learn all about in our launch coverage.

OnePlus Buds Pro features:

Hear the Unheard. Unleash the beats with OnePlus Buds Pro, premium earbuds built to provide a premium audio experience. Packed with power noise cancelling technology, a unique OnePlus audio experience, a long-lasting battery, and seamless connectivity across your devices, the OnePlus Buds Pro are ready to provide a seamless and burdenless audio experience.

