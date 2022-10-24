Anker’s latest L35 RoboVac and mop drops back to Prime Day pricing at $260 (Reg. $400), more

The official Anker eufy Home Amazon storefront is now offering its latest model RoboVac L35 Hybrid+ Robotic Vacuum and Mop at $259.99 shipped. Regularly $400, this is matching the fall Prime Day price and the lowest we have tracked since it released. You’ll also find this one with the automatic dirt disposal unit down at $399.99 after you clip the on-page coupon, which is within $20 of the all-time low and $150 off the going rate. This model launched back in August as the latest in the Anker eufy RoboVac lineup, combing both autonomous mopping and vacuuming action into the same unit. The impressive 3,200Pa suction power is joined by a host of smart features including voice/smartphone control, no-go zones, and other customizations alongside LiDAR technology for creating real-time maps of your spaces. Neat Z-shaped paths, three selectable water flow levels on the mopping side of things, and virtual boundary settings are also included. Get a closer look in our launch coverage and head below for more details.

More Anker robotic vacuum deals:

Just be sure to swing by our 2022 edition of the best robotic vacuums and mops out there. You’ll find a range of options from our favorite brands including everything from the best value on the more basic cleaners right up to the flagship variants and some of the most notable ways to bring home the automatic disposal treatment and more. Everything is waiting for you right here.

RoboVac L35 Hybrid features:

iPath Laser Navigation: Using advanced LiDAR technology to scan your home, RoboVac can build a real-time map to navigate its way through your space precisely. It also uses a Z-shaped path for a more efficient clean.

Ultra-Strong 3,200 Pa Suction: 4 levels of suction with up to 3,200 Pa of power ensure that dirt, crumbs, pet hair, and more are efficiently removed from hard floors and carpets for a superior clean.

Controllable Water Tank: RoboVac’s 200 ml electronic water tank can be conveniently controlled via the app to allow you to switch between 3 water flow levels when cleaning different floor types.

Multi-Floor Mapping: RoboVac can create maps for up to 3 levels in your home. It will also automatically recognize the floor it’s on once you set it down. The saved map includes both room layouts and custom preferences such as No-Go Zones.

