Play any game with the ROG Zephyrus G15 RTX 3080/Ryzen 9 laptop at $1,760 low

Amazon is offering the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Ryzen 9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3080 Gaming Laptop for $1,759.99 shipped. Down from $2,000, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. This laptop is designed to handle basically whatever gaming task you can throw at it. The RTX 3080 8GB mobile card can boost up to 100W of power draw, which is pretty impressive for a laptop. There’s also the 8-core 16-thread Ryzen 9 5900HS processor here with up to a 4.5GHz boost clock, making it a solid choice for both content creation and gaming. There’s also a 15.6-inch 1440p 165Hz IPS-type display which lets you enjoy high frame rate gaming and have a smoother experience overall. For I/O, you’ll find USB-C, USB-A, microSD, HDMI 2.0b, and more. Keep reading for additional information.

With your savings, we recommend picking up the Razer Basilisk X Hyperspeed gaming mouse. With the ability to connect either via an included Hyperspeed 2.4GHz wireless USB dongle or Bluetooth, this mouse is perfect for gaming at home or on-the-go. At just $40, it’s budget-friendly too. Dive into our hands-on review to learn more about the Basilisk X.

Consider picking up Lexar’s latest 2,000MB/s Blaze 1TB RGB USB 3.2 portable gaming SSD that’s on sale for $147 right now. Utilizing the same USB 3.2 Gen 2 technology that today’s lead deal is compatible with, you’ll find that this will double your storage space with blazing-fast read and write speeds in a convenient drive that can be plugged in or unplugged as needed.

ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 Laptop features:

Weighing in at just 4 pounds, the Zephyrus G15 gaming laptop has the slim size and subtle style to fit in anywhere. It’s GeForce RTX graphics card and AMD Ryzen processor slice through popular games and everyday work, making it a versatile, affordable hybrid device for content creators and gamers alike.

