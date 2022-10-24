OnePlus 10T delivers Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 performance with $100 off Amazon low at $550

The new OnePlus 10T is now finally shipping and today Amazon is rolling out a chance to save on the handset for one of the first times. Right now, the unlocked OnePlus 10T 128GB version is now down to $549.99 shipped from its usual $650 price tag. This $100 price cut is the first cash offer we’ve seen on the entry-level capacity, and delivers a new all-time low in the process. OnePlus 10T arrives as a more budget-focused handset compared to the flagship 10 Pro counterpart and comes centered around the new Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Complete with a 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, there’s also 128GB of storage and 16GB of RAM. Not to mention the 125W charging and a triple-lens camera array around back with a 50MP main sensor. We dove in to take a closer look in our hands-on review, as well.

OnePlus also has a fresh selection of cases out to go alongside the new OnePlus 10T handset, and with upwards of $150 in savings you might as well complete the package with some extra protection. Of the batch, I am quite partial to the Glacier Mat case, which covers your handset in a slick design that doesn’t compromise keeping your device safe. It notably is also made of heat dissipation material to help keep your handset cool, as well.

Alongside all of the week’s best Android app and game deals that are still live from our previous coverage, be sure to check out the ongoing Google Pixel 7/Pro pre-paid promos that went live shortly after the handsets were announced. These bundle the brand’s latest smartphone with a $200 gift card and a pair of Pixel Buds A-Series starting at $599, delivering $299 in savings from the package’s value.

OnePlus 10T features:

OnePlus 10T 5G is the speed-leading flagship delivering ultimate performance. Driven relentlessly by the fastest charging in OnePlus history, and the most powerful Qualcomm mobile platform ever developed, Evolve Beyond Speed. Discover game-changing cooling with the all-new OnePlus Cryo-velocity Vapor Cooling System.

