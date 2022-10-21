Android app deals of the day: Doom & Destiny Worlds, Almost Gone, Doctor Who, and more

Justin Kahn -
The Friday edition of the best Android game and app deals is ready to go courtesy of Google Play. Just be sure to scope out deals on Lenovo’s Tab P11 Plus 11-inch 128GB Android Tablet as well as the OnePlus Buds Pro and the Wear OS 3-ready TicWatch Pro 3 GPS Smart Watch while you’re at it. As for the apps, headliner offers include titles like Doom & Destiny Worlds, MO: Astray, The Almost Gone, Doctor Who, and more. Head below for today’s best Android game and app deals. 

Today’s best Android app deals:

More Android app deals still live:

More on Doom & Destiny Worlds:

Doom & Destiny Worlds is an open world turn-based RPG with crafting, building and farming. Craft your way through crazy cosplaying goblins, farting stone giants and cursed genies across more than 60 hand-made islands. Gather resources, customize your party, and unravel the mystery that shrouds the three worlds of Doom & Destiny Worlds.

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

