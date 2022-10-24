ZOTAC RTX 3090 Trinity OC GPU returns to fall Prime Day price of $870 (Reg. $1,00)

Woot is offering the ZOTAC RTX 3090 Trinity OC 24GB GPU for $869.99 Prime shipped with non-Prime members being charged a $6 delivery fee. Down from $1,000 at Amazon, this marks a return to the fall Prime Day price that we saw earlier this month and is the best that we’ve seen otherwise. Ready to deliver both 4K and 8K gaming capabilities to your desktop, this is NVIDIA’s second-most powerful graphics card from its previous-generation lineup. And, at $870, a far better value for most gamers than the RTX 4090 that’s out now. You’ll easily be able to crank the graphics up to high or ultra and enjoy 60+ FPS, and 144+ FPS in some cases. Learn more about the RTX 3090 in our announcement coverage then keep reading for more.

Since you’re saving $130 with today’s lead deal, we highly recommend picking up storage capable of keeping up with the RTX 3090. My favorite NVMe SSD is from WD_BLACK and is the SN850. It’s the primary drive in my desktop and has insane performance with the ability to reach speeds of up to 7GB/s. Right now, the 500GB model can be picked up for $70 at Amazon, making it a solid choice for your gaming setup.

Take your gaming setup anywhere by picking up the ASUS ROG Zephyrus G15 RTX 3080/Ryzen 9 laptop that’s on sale for a new low of $1,760. Ready to give you the ability to play at 1440p 165Hz anywhere, this laptop is able to basically do it all. Then, swing by our PC gaming guide to find other great ways to save on upgrading your desk as winter approaches.

ZOTAC RTX 3090 Trinity GPU features:

Get Amplified with the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 30 Series based on the NVIDIA Ampere architecture. Built with enhanced RT Cores and Tensor Cores, new streaming multiprocessors, and superfast GDDR6X memory, the ZOTAC GAMING GeForce RTX 3090 Trinity OC gives rise to the amplified gaming experience with ultra graphics fidelity.

