Latest Kindle Paperwhite drops 40% to $85 in new refurb sale, plus more from $50

Woot is now offering some notable prices on refurbished latest-generation Kindle Paperwhite readers with the 8GB model at $84.99. Shipping is free for Prime members with a $6 delivery fee otherwise. This model sells for $140 directly from Amazon in new condition with refurbished models currently on sale for $95. Today’s deal is a great chance to scoop up the latest Paperwhite at nearly 40% off the new price. The 6.8-inch 300 ppi glare-free display “reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.” It is joined by adjustable “warm” lighting/brightness, up to ten weeks of battery life, USB-C charging, and a waterproof design that can withstand “accidental immersion in water.” Ships with a 90-day warranty from Woot. Dive into our launch coverage and then head below for more deals and details.

You’ll also find some additional refurbished Kindles, including the previous-generation Paperwhite model, marked down directly from Amazon right now. Pricing starts from $50 shipped and you can browse through the options right here.

We are also tracking some solid certified refurbished deals via Amazon on its Fire tablet lineup. If you’re looking for something for the kids or just a causal tablet you can browse the web and consume video content with, these deals are worth a look. With pricing starting from just $25 Prime shipped on the 16GB Fire 7, these are some of the most affordable tablets out there right now.

Then check out our coverage of the brand new Kindle Scribe, Halo Rise, refreshed Echos, Fire TV Cube, and more.

Kindle Paperwhite features:

Kindle Paperwhite – Now with a 6.8” display and thinner borders, adjustable warm light, up to 10 weeks of battery life, and 20% faster page turns.

Purpose-built for reading – With a flush-front design and 300 ppi glare-free display that reads like real paper, even in bright sunlight.

More books in more places – Store thousands of titles, then take them all with you. A single charge via USB-C last weeks, not hours.

Easy on the eyes – Now with adjustable warm light to shift screen shade from white to amber.

Waterproof reading – Built to withstand accidental immersion in water, so you’re good from the beach to the bath.

