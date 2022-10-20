Amazon cert. refurb Fire tablets start from just $25 Prime shipped right now (Up to 50% off)

Amazon is now offering some particularly low price points on its certified refurbished tablets right now headlined by the Fire 7 16GB at just $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this isn’t the 2022 $60 model, it typically sells for $40 in Amazon refurbished condition and is currently sitting at one of the lowest prices we have tracked for a Fire tablet. Whether it’s for the kids or just something the family can browse and consume content in the living room with, at this price it is worth consideration. It carries 16GB of storage, is available in a few color options, and delivers “up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music” for just $25. Check out all of Amazon’s latest releases right here and head below for more certified refurbished Amazon Fire tablets.

More certified refurbished Amazon Fire tablet deals:

Amazon’s certified refurbished Fire tablets are “tested, and certified to look and work like new…with the same limited warranty as a new device.”

Once you have secured the kids and family an affordable Fire tablet, treat yourself to one of Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 models. Now back down at all-time lows, you can land Apple’s latest lightweight machine starting from $519 shipped with $80 in savings attached. The 10.9-inch display is joined by a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pencil integration, and more. Get a closer look right here before the deal sells out.

Amazon Fire 7 16GB tablet features:

7″ IPS display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)

Faster 1.3 GHz quad-core processor

Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music

Now Alexa hands-free

1 GB of RAM

2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

