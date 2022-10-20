Amazon cert. refurb Fire tablets start from just $25 Prime shipped right now (Up to 50% off)

Justin Kahn -
Amazon
Reg. $40+ From $25
Fire 7 tablets

Amazon is now offering some particularly low price points on its certified refurbished tablets right now headlined by the Fire 7 16GB at just $24.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. While this isn’t the 2022 $60 model, it typically sells for $40 in Amazon refurbished condition and is currently sitting at one of the lowest prices we have tracked for a Fire tablet. Whether it’s for the kids or just something the family can browse and consume content in the living room with, at this price it is worth consideration. It carries 16GB of storage, is available in a few color options, and delivers “up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music” for just $25. Check out all of Amazon’s latest releases right here and head below for more certified refurbished Amazon Fire tablets. 

More certified refurbished Amazon Fire tablet deals:

Amazon’s certified refurbished Fire tablets are “tested, and certified to look and work like new…with the same limited warranty as a new device.”

Once you have secured the kids and family an affordable Fire tablet, treat yourself to one of Apple’s latest iPad Air 5 models. Now back down at all-time lows, you can land Apple’s latest lightweight machine starting from $519 shipped with $80 in savings attached. The 10.9-inch display is joined by a 12MP Ultra Wide front camera, Touch ID, Apple Pencil integration, and more. Get a closer look right here before the deal sells out. 

Amazon Fire 7 16GB tablet features:

  • 7″ IPS display; 16 or 32 GB of internal storage (add up to 512 GB with microSD)
  • Faster 1.3 GHz quad-core processor
  • Up to 7 hours of reading, browsing the web, watching video, and listening to music
  • Now Alexa hands-free
  • 1 GB of RAM
  • 2 MP front and rear-facing cameras with 720p HD video recording

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Light up your home for the holidays with Govee’s ...
No need to spend a fortune on electric toothbrushes, th...
IRWIN’s self-retracting utility knife makes openi...
FLIR’s regularly $400 ONE Pro micro USB Thermal C...
Amazon low hits Razer’s official Rogue v3 Gaming ...
9to5Toys Daily: October 20, 2022 – Apple Watch Series...
Save 44% on BELLA’s glass electric kettle with bl...
Smartphone Accessories: 3-pack iPhone 14 Pro Max Temper...
Load more...
Show More Comments