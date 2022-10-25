LEGO announces four new Ideas kits, including Orient Express train, Polaroid camera, more

Today, the LEGO Ideas team is announcing the results of its latest review round. In what is the final chance for a fan-made kit that previously hit the 10,000-supporter milestone to be approved by the LEGO Group, the results are finally in as nearly 40 models all fought to become an official creation.

LEGO Ideas review round for 2022 winners announced

While much of our focus on LEGO news has already focused on the 2023 sets coming out in just a couple of months, the LEGO Group does still have some info to share for this year and the latest comes from the Ideas team. Announcing the results of its latest review round, 39 different kits were up on the cutting block to see which would end up on store shelves.

With so much competition this time around, the LEGO Group has thankfully changed up its usual habits of only accepting one model. Instead, it is delivering the most winners we’ve seen from a single review round with a grand total of four upcoming kits. The winners this time around are quite diverse, too!

Kicking off, we have the LEGO Insects project from designer José María. Delivering five different insects into a fairly small kit, this is very similar to the LEGO Ideas birds from a few years back. In the current form, each of the brick-built bugs have some pretty interesting designs that pull off the respective real world looks, and I can’t wait to see how the final models stack up once the set ships sometime in the future.

By far the largest model of the new LEGO Ideas round, the Orient Express is getting the brick-built treatment, thanks to designer Thomas Lajon’s model. It’s an absolutely massive creation and finally satisfies LEGO fans’ desires for an even more detailed locomotive. This will surely be one of the top kits of the year that is released, though like everything else, we know very little about actual plans for when these models will wind up on shelves or in your collection.

Moving onto a project that’s a bit more out of this world, the Tales of the Space Age kit from builder Jan Woźnica will mark the first time a Polish LEGO fan has managed to secure a spot among the rest of the official LEGO Ideas kits. The three-piece set will recreate various retro space exploration posters out of LEGO, similar to what we’ve seen from the LEGO Art lineup in the past.

And for the final kit that made the cut in the final LEGO Ideas review round for 2022, the Polaroid OneStep will finally be stepping its way into the LEGO catalog with a life-size replica. This will be just the latest iconic item we’ve seen transitioned into bricks, joining some real favorites like the Globe, Typewriter, and Ship in a Bottle.

All said and done, I am so excited about the final 2022 LEGO Ideas review round. Getting four different kits was already fantastic, but the fact that the kits we’re getting aren’t even from a licensed theme (OK, I guess Polaroid kind of counts) is so thrilling. LEGO Ideas has been overrun with plenty of builds inspired by movies, TV shows, and video games lately, so it’s nice to see some more original models win it out.

I also adore that we’re finally getting some smaller sets! Lately, most of the kits have been leaning more toward that $200+ price range, which is getting to be a bit much. Now there are some smaller but just as fun builds on the way that should help the LEGO Ideas theme be even more popular.

