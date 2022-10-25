Game Traveler Zelda Nintendo Switch Lite Case hits Amazon all-time low at $13 (35% off)

Amazon is now offering the Game Traveler Zelda Nintendo Switch Lite Case for $12.99 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $20, this is 35% off the going rate, a new Amazon all-time low, and the best price we can find. Made of ballistic nylon, it also features a soft satin inner top lining and a sure glide zipper adorned with a Hylian shield. The officially licensed carrier doubles as a viewing stand when open that will also protect the screen and thumbsticks when closed, while the included 4-game cartridge case neatly stows your favorite on-the-go titles as well. Head below for more details.

This PowerA Stealth Case Kit For Nintendo Switch Lite is a notable lower-cost alternative that comes in at just over $6 Prime shipped on Amazon right now. It includes a soft zipper cover as well as a screen protector, an applicator to get it on there neatly, and a microfiber cleaning cloth for about half the price.

Alongside the latest additions to the N64 library, Amazon is also now offering a rare deal on 1-year Switch Online memberships. You can now land the regular $20 individual subscription (or refresh your existing sub) for $18.50. While not a huge price drop, it really doesn’t get any better than this for Switch Online and all of the details you need are waiting right here.

Game Traveler Zelda Nintendo Switch Lite Case features:

Elegant Switch hard case made of ballistic nylon with collectable Zelda design, protects your Nintendo Switch Lite making it more portable and travel friendly

Adjustable viewing stand allows you to play and view on the go, while providing max protection for the screen and thumb sticks when storing the Switch Lite

Bonus Game Case allows you to hold up to 4 games, secured in a recessed area underneath the Switch Lite Console making for a great travel case and storage case

Perfect Switch Lite carry case with a comfort handle, soft satin inner top lining and sure glide zipper making it the nicest Nintendo Switch Lite case

Tested and approved under license by Nintendo of America, compatible with the Nintendo Switch Lite, see all Game Traveler Switch cases in our Amazon store

