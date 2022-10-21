Nintendo’s 1-year Switch Online subscriptions see rare price drop via Amazon at $18.50

Update: Amazon is once again offering Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Memberships for $18.60 with free digital delivery. Details are as follows.

We are now tracking a rare price drop on 12-month individual subscriptions to Switch Online via Amazon. You can now land a year for $18.59 with free digital delivery. That’s not a huge price drop from the regular $20 price tag, but we don’t see these go on sale very often and certainly not from Amazon. It can be used to jump in for the first time or to extend your existing subscription at a discount. While we have seen options as part of larger BOGO 15% off sales elsewhere, Switch Online individual didn’t really see any notable price drops over the holidays last year, making this a notable chance to get in or score an extension. More details below.

Not only does a Switch Online membership bring multiplayer action to your setup, but also access to the NES and SNES digital game libraries. While you’ll need the more pricey Expansion Pass to access the N64 (Zelda Major’s Mask was just added) and SEGA content, not to mention the new Mario Kart 8 Deluxe courses, the standard sub gets you halfway there and brings a ton of extra classic games to your rig for just over $18.50 today.

More on Nintendo Switch Online:

Online Play – Battle it out or cooperate with players online in compatible games like Pokémon Sword and Pokémon Shield and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe. Invite friends to your in-game island or visit theirs in Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

NES and Super NES – Nintendo Switch Online – Enjoy a curated library of 70 plus classic Super NES and NES games. You can compete (or cooperate) online with friends, share your screen, or virtually pass the controller, depending on the game

Save Data Cloud – In addition to the game data regularly saved to your system, you’ll have online backup. This makes it easy to retrieve your game data if you lose your system or start using a new one

