Mario Party games scheduled to hit Switch Online early next month ahead of the holidays

While it might not be the GoldenEye 007 update you were hoping for, Nintendo has now announced Mario Party for Switch Online. Now scheduled to land on Switch Online starting early next month, Nintendo is bringing both of the original Mushroom Kingdom party games to its membership service to enjoy with friends and family over the holidays. Head below for more details.

Mario Party for Switch Online

After bringing the original Earthworm Jim to Switch Online back in September alongside ALISIA DRAGOON and action RPG Beyond Oasis, it’s time for the N64 library to get an update.

Nintendo took to its official Twitter account recently to dish up details on the latest additions to the N64 Switch Online Expansion Pass offerings with the original Nintendo 64 Mario Party games (the original and the sequel).

The original Mario Party game launched back in 1998 for the Nintendo 64. Developed by the folks at Hudson Soft, it delivers a sort of interactive board game that has Mario and friends teaming up and going up against each other in a series of minigames. It was followed up by a sequel the following year and revived for Nintendo Switch in 2018’s Super Mario Party and more recently in Mario Party Superstars. But starting November 2, Switch Online Expansion members will be able to enjoy the N64-era titles included with the price of the subscription:

See more Party like it’s the year 1999 (and 2000)! Hit some Dice Blocks and become a Super Star in #MarioParty and Mario Party 2, coming to #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members on 11/2! #Nintendo64 pic.twitter.com/gkoPmAPFUk — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) October 21, 2022

While the Expansion is required to enjoy Mario Party for Switch Online, folks looking to get into the NES and SNES libraries can land a year of the base tier for just over $18.50 on Amazon right now, down from the usual $20.

Likely even more exciting for most was the announcement of the classic GoldenEye 007 Nintendo dropped last month. We still have no launch date details, but we did go over everything we know so far about the beloved FPS title coming to Switch and Xbox right here.

In the meantime, dive into our hands-on review of the new Mario + Rabbids Sparks of Hope, one of the most exciting releases to hit the Switch thus far in 2022.

