AMD’s Ryzen 5 5600G CPU is all you need to game at 1080p, now down to $129 (New low)

Amazon is offering the AMD Ryzen 5 5600G 6-core 12-thread Desktop CPU for $129 shipped. Down from a normal going rate of $150 or so lately, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked at Amazon. If you’re on the fence still about whether to enter the PC gaming space or not, this is a great way to get started. You’ll be able to build a whole computer around this processor without the need of an expensive graphics card and still play most games, though the graphics settings will likely be turned down to achieve a decent frame rate. Either way, this gets you started with a fairly powerful CPU out of the gate and delivers the ability to add a GPU at a later time with ease for better gaming performance. Curious what the 5600G looks like in real-life both with a GPU and without? We took a look at the CPU standalone for gaming, as well as with a budget-focused GPU like the RTX 3050 to see what a low-cost upgrade brings to the table. Oh, and our announcement coverage takes a deep dive into the specs of what it has to offer. Keep reading for more.

Continuing on the budget-focused PC build train of thought, you should absolutely put a SSD in your system. While normally SSDs can be a little pricy, starting out with this $19 256GB SSD from Silicon Power is a great way to ensure your system performs its best without breaking the bank. You’ll connect it to the SATA bus of whatever motherboard you choose and it’ll deliver up to 560MB/s of read and write performance, around five times that of traditional hard drives.

You also won’t want to miss out on Logitech’s G413 silver mechanical gaming keyboard while it’s 25% off. We spotted this deal a few days back and there’s no telling how long it’ll be around. Down to $45, this mechanical keyboard is both budget-friendly and feature-packed for the price, making it a solid addition to any low-cost gaming setup.

AMD Ryzen 5 5600G CPU features:

For gamers, creators, and all-around PC users who want enthusiast-class performance without the need for a discrete graphics card – look no further than Ryzen™ 5000 G-Series Desktop Processors – The Ultimate Desktop Processor with Graphics.

