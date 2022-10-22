Logitech’s G413 Silver Mechanical Gaming Keyboard at the all-time low of $45 (Save 25%)

Amazon is now offering the Logitech G413 Silver Mechanical Gaming Keyboard for $44.79 shipped. Normally going for $60, this 25% discount, or solid $15 price drop, marks a new all-time low price we’ve seen. The robust design includes an aluminum alloy frame with “minimal flex” and PTB keycaps for heat and wear resistance while gaming. The White LED backlighting with the switches allows you to see what key you’re pressing even in the dark. You’ll have a 6-Key rollover to reduce ghosting that can occur on keyboards which leads to false inputs. With the function key, you will be able to adjust media settings on the fly without having to close your game. Head below for more.

If you want to save some cash, you could instead go with the CORSAIR K55 RGB Gaming Keyboard for $40 after clipping the on-page coupon. This keyboard features IP42 dust and water resistance for when those accidents during intense gaming moments occur so you’re not out of a keyboard. You’ll also have six dedicated macro/hotkey buttons that can be configured in iCUE to assist you while gaming or streaming. That same software will also give you control over the RGB backlighting zones on the keyboard with different presets available for you to choose from. Rounding out this keyboard are dedicated media control keys so you can change songs and adjust the volume without leaving your game.

Be sure to swing by our PC gaming hub for the latest deals on hardware and peripherals. Looking to get into PC gaming but don’t want to build your own computer? We’re currently tracking the HP Envy i9/16GB/1TB/RTX 3070 Desktop at the new low of $1,400. Ready to tackle any creative or gaming task you throw at it, the 12th Generation i9 processor packs Intel’s most powerful specs of its previous-generation, which still has plenty of value to deliver. On top of that, the RTX 3070 is ideal for live streaming, video editing, and gaming, making this desktop a well-rounded option for both creatives and gamers.

Logitech G413 Silver Mechanical Gaming Keyboard features:

Pure Performance Design G413 mechanical gaming keyboard delivers unrivaled performance, and advanced technologies and features, in a thoughtfully balanced, modern design. Featuring Romer-G™ switches, used by eSports professionals worldwide, G413 provides unparalleled speed, responsiveness and durability. Beauty in details makes G413 a keyboard with presence. The lightweight, high strength 5052 aluminum alloy top case adds rigidity and a premium look while achieving the slim, blade-like form factor. G413 is balanced with just the right features: Precision backlit keys, onboard USB passthrough and integrated media keys. Underneath, G413 has a few surprises with mouse and headset cable management, plus adjustable-height feet with rubber stabilizers for confidence during intense gameplay.

