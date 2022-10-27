Amazon offers new lows on Fender electric/acoustic guitar bundles from $157

Amazon has now launched a Fender guitar sale dishing up loads of notable price drops on beginner instruments starting from just under $157. One notable offer here is on the Fender Squier Stratocaster Electric Guitar Beginner Starter Pack at $109.95 shipped. Regularly $250, this is $40 in savings and the lowest we have tracked at Amazon, making for a great starter package, gift for the kids, and more. The package includes a Squier 6-string Stratocaster electric guitar, the padded gig bag, a Frontman 10G Amp, a strap, guitar cable, stand, clip-on tuner, picks, and an extra set of strings. That’s essentially everything anyone would need to get started and you can now save some cash on the whole bundle. Head below for more Fender deals at Amazon.

Ranging from acoustic guitar bundles, more pricey electric options, and some bass guitar models, just about everything comes in a range of colorways and designs. The prices start from just under $157 shipped so you can land some early gifts or get started on your musical journey at a discount. Browse through everything on this landing page.

Alongside today’s deals Logitech’s higher-end Blue USB mics, we are also tracking some of the first price drops on Focusrites 2022 Vocaster audio interfaces. Now at new all-time lows from $160 shipped, these units are as notable for podcasting as they are for connecting your guitar to your computer for recording. Get a closer look at the deals right here and head over to our hands-on review for additional details.

Fender Squier Strat Starter Pack features:

Includes a Squier 6-string Stratocaster electric guitar, padded gig bag, a Frontman 10G Amp, a strap, a cable, a stand, clip on tuner, picks, and an extra set of strings

This beginner’s starter pack was masterfully curated around a Squier Stratocaster and has everything you need to play guitar

This model features the design and layout of the iconic Strat with a hardtail bridge engineered to more easily keep your guitar in tune

Sports a comfortable neck that sits nicely in the hand of a beginner

