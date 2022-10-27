Logitech’s higher-end Blue USB mics now $30 off from $80: Yeti X, broadcast bundle, more

Amazon is now offering some notable price drops on Logitech Creators Blue USB mics featuring with the Yeti X model at $139.99 shipped. Regularly $170 and currently matched at Best Buy, this is a solid $30 off the going rate, the second-best price we have tracked on Amazon, and the lowest total we can find. We have only seen it drop below $140 a couple times and never under $130 at Amazon. This model delivers a four-capsule array with as many capture patterns for various use case scenarios, from solo podcasting and streaming to music recording and more room or discussion-based recording situations. From there, you’ll find the usual onboard gain, mute and volume controls on a single multi-function knob wrapped with LED metering indicators and the included adjustable desktop stand. Dive into our hands-on video review for additional details and head below for more Logitech Blue USB mic deals.

Logitech Blue Yeti X USB mic features:

Four-Capsule Array – Capture Legendary Blue Broadcast Sound With Greater Focus And Clarity Than Ever For Professional Streaming, Podcasting And Youtube

High-Res Led Metering – Visualize Your Voice Level At A Glance And Adjust Up Or Down For Powerful, Broadcast Quality Sound

Multi-Function Smart Knob – Fine-Tune Your On-Stream Sound With Easy-Access Controls For Mic Gain, Mute, Headphone Volume And Blend

Blue VoICe Software: Craft The Perfect Broadcast Vocal Sound And Entertain Your Audience With Enhanced Effects, Advanced Modulation And Hd Audio Samples. Advanced Blue VoICe Is Compatible With Yeti, Yeti Nano And Yeti X. To Access Blue VoICe, Please Download Logitech’S Free G Hub Software.

