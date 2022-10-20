Focusrite’s 2022 Vocaster Podcasting Audio Interfaces hit new lows from $160 (Up to $50 off)

Amazon is now offering the Focusrite Vocaster Two Podcasting Audio Interface for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this model launched this past June at $300 and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the latest Vocaster One at the $159.97 Amazon all-time low, down from the usual $200 shipped – the main here being double the inputs on the Two model. Both options represent the first notable deals we have tracked on Focusite’s latest microphone podcasting interfaces. Delivering heads-up controls, they also feature automatic gain adjustments and built-in FX alongside 3.5mm TRS or Bluetooth connectivity and a loopback channel. All of the details you need waiting in our hands-on review right here and then head below for more details.

The PreSonus AudioBox GO that launched earlier this year before we went hands-on is a notable alternative. It’s not quite as feature-rich overall, but it is also more compact and will still get your XLR mics hooked into your system much the same for a more affordable $80.

Hit up our 2022 roundup of the best podcasting equipment, then dive into some of the latest audio interface, microphones, and other content creator gear we have featured lately below:

Focusrite Vocaster Two features:

Automatically set gain to get a great recording level in seconds with 70 dB of gain on tap, plenty for any for any mic with no gain booster needed.

Enhance tool provides three presets and the Mute button helps remove interruptions while recording.

Connect your phone via 3.5mm TRS or Bluetooth and capture the whole conversation or record music and other high-quality audio from your device straight onto your show. Camera out allows recording to your camera.

Grab audio from your computer and stream straight onto your show with Loopback.

Includes software from Hindenburg, SquadCast, and Acast along with Vocaster Hub which controls Vocaster’s onboard mixer. Easy Start gets creators recording easier than ever.

