Focusrite’s 2022 Vocaster Podcasting Audio Interfaces hit new lows from $160 (Up to $50 off)

Amazon is now offering the Focusrite Vocaster Two Podcasting Audio Interface for $249.99 shipped. Regularly $300, this model launched this past June at $300 and is now sitting at a new Amazon all-time low. You’ll also find the latest Vocaster One at the $159.97 Amazon all-time low, down from the usual $200 shipped – the main here being double the inputs on the Two model. Both options represent the first notable deals we have tracked on Focusite’s latest microphone podcasting interfaces. Delivering heads-up controls, they also feature automatic gain adjustments and built-in FX alongside 3.5mm TRS or Bluetooth connectivity and a loopback channel. All of the details you need waiting in our hands-on review right here and then head below for more details.
The PreSonus AudioBox GO that launched earlier this year before we went hands-on is a notable alternative. It’s not quite as feature-rich overall, but it is also more compact and will still get your XLR mics hooked into your system much the same for a more affordable $80.
Focusrite Vocaster Two features:
- Automatically set gain to get a great recording level in seconds with 70 dB of gain on tap, plenty for any for any mic with no gain booster needed.
- Enhance tool provides three presets and the Mute button helps remove interruptions while recording.
- Connect your phone via 3.5mm TRS or Bluetooth and capture the whole conversation or record music and other high-quality audio from your device straight onto your show. Camera out allows recording to your camera.
- Grab audio from your computer and stream straight onto your show with Loopback.
- Includes software from Hindenburg, SquadCast, and Acast along with Vocaster Hub which controls Vocaster’s onboard mixer. Easy Start gets creators recording easier than ever.
