Latest Pad & Quill leather iPad cases hit new all-time lows from $104, more up to 48% off

Some new Pad & Quill leather iPad case deals have arrived. Pad & Quill is now offering 20% off its brand iPad Pro cases that launched last week as well as some clearance pricing on previous-generation models. The brand refreshed its Oxford collection of leather pro model tablet folios just after Apple unveiled the latest-generation iPads with 15% off launch pricing, but a new code is dropping the prices even lower alongside some models for folks not ready to update to the latest models. Head below for a rundown of the deals.

Pad & Quill leather iPad case deals

First up, we have the new Oxford Slim and Magic covers for Apple’s 4th, 5th, and the brand new 6th generation tablets. The main difference between the two models is with the Magic variant supporting the titular Apple keyboard and the Slim model presenting a more streamlined approach the Magic keyboard won’t fit inside of. Now 20% off using code PQ20 at checkout, the pricing listed below is the best we have tracked thus far.

The Pad & Quill leather iPad case deals don’t stop there though. If you’re still using a 3rd generation iPad Pro 12.9-inch model, Pad & Quill is now offering clearance pricing on the regularly $140 Oxford Leather Folio Case down at $71.96 shipped using the code above.

Just be sure to swing by the Pad & Quill iPad case section for more, as the code above will work on just about every model it offers right now.

If the leather treatment isn’t of interest to you, the lightweight ESR models for Apple’s latest are now up to 50% off as part of its new Amazon sale. You’ll find all of the details you need on those right here.

And be sure to check out the ongoing price drops on Apple’s latest iPad mini 6 with Amazon all-time low discounts from $399.

Pad & Quill Oxford Slim for iPad Pro features:

Leather iPad case deals: The Oxford Slim for iPad Pro 12.9 is made with the best leather in the world, American full-grain leather. We select only the highest-grade hides for tanning and then responsibly craft a leather that is beyond words; it must be held for proper appreciation. Stitched together with ultra-high-quality thread, the case is designed to last for decades, and age, starting moments after you begin to use it. The Oxford Slim securely holds the iPad Pro 12.9 with our unique and time-tested clean-release adhesive made by 3M. Are you not sure? Then believe the 10’s thousands of customers who’ve enjoyed the luxury and protection of our iPad, MacBook, and iPhone cases.

