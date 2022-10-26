ESR’s new iPad 10th Gen and Pro model folio cases now start from $8.50 (Up to 50% off)

Justin Kahn -
AmazonESR
50% off From $8.50
ESR Ascend Trifold iPad 10th Generation Case

Solodream (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering some deep price drops on a range of ESR’s iPad cases including options for both the previous- and current-generation pro models as well as the new iPad 10th generation variant. One standout here is the ESR Ascend Trifold iPad 10th Generation Case that start at just $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and apply code 40WETMA2 at checkout. Regularly $17, this is 50% off and the lowest price we have tracked yet. You’re looking at a magnetic trifold setup with a hard back case and a front screen cover for 360-degree protection alongside the usual auto sleep/wake functionality. This one will also double as a 2-way viewing stand in both a more upright position and a low angle writing mode. Head below for more ESR iPad case deals. 

The ESR case deals are deep and many right now. You’ll find a range of options for the iPad 10th Generation model as well as 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro cases with up to 50% in savings. The prices vary by model and color here, so be sure to watch out for on-page coupons and be sure to try both of the codes available here at checkout: 40WETMA2 and 308J4XI1

Check out this new all-time low on Apple Pencil 2, then dive into some of the other new iPad gear we have featured lately below:

ESR Ascend Trifold iPad 10th Generation Case features:

  • All-Around Protection: hard back case and front screen cover combine to ensure that your whole tablet is protected from drops, bumps, and scratches
  • 2-Way Stand: magnetic trifold cover easily folds into a stable stand for viewing or writing to ensure a comfortable angle for catching up on your favorite shows or taking notes with your Pencil
  • Auto Sleep/Wake: instantly turns your screen on or off when opening or closing the cover to maximize your battery life
  • Slim and Lightweight: slim design keeps your tablet sleek, lightweight, and ultra-portable

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

ESR

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Today’s best game deals: Smash Bros. $45, LEGO Sk...
New models may be coming, but Apple’s M1 Pro MacB...
Score Arcade1Up’s 12-in-1 Atari or Street Fighter...
Wayfair’s Way Day Sale is back! Save up to 80% of...
Nespresso’s Vertuo Next Deluxe Coffee and Espress...
Samsung Galaxy S22 sees $100 Amazon discount down to se...
New Amazon low just hit Apple’s official Saddle B...
Synology’s DS420+ 4-bay NAS can run Plex at $400 (Sav...
Load more...
Show More Comments