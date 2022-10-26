ESR’s new iPad 10th Gen and Pro model folio cases now start from $8.50 (Up to 50% off)

Solodream (100% positive feedback in the last 12 months) via Amazon is now offering some deep price drops on a range of ESR’s iPad cases including options for both the previous- and current-generation pro models as well as the new iPad 10th generation variant. One standout here is the ESR Ascend Trifold iPad 10th Generation Case that start at just $8.49 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Simply clip the on-page coupon and apply code 40WETMA2 at checkout. Regularly $17, this is 50% off and the lowest price we have tracked yet. You’re looking at a magnetic trifold setup with a hard back case and a front screen cover for 360-degree protection alongside the usual auto sleep/wake functionality. This one will also double as a 2-way viewing stand in both a more upright position and a low angle writing mode. Head below for more ESR iPad case deals.

The ESR case deals are deep and many right now. You’ll find a range of options for the iPad 10th Generation model as well as 11- and 12.9-inch iPad Pro cases with up to 50% in savings. The prices vary by model and color here, so be sure to watch out for on-page coupons and be sure to try both of the codes available here at checkout: 40WETMA2 and 308J4XI1

ESR iPad Pro cases from $14

ESR iPad 10th Gen cases from $8.50

Check out this new all-time low on Apple Pencil 2, then dive into some of the other new iPad gear we have featured lately below:

ESR Ascend Trifold iPad 10th Generation Case features:

All-Around Protection: hard back case and front screen cover combine to ensure that your whole tablet is protected from drops, bumps, and scratches

2-Way Stand: magnetic trifold cover easily folds into a stable stand for viewing or writing to ensure a comfortable angle for catching up on your favorite shows or taking notes with your Pencil

Auto Sleep/Wake: instantly turns your screen on or off when opening or closing the cover to maximize your battery life

Slim and Lightweight: slim design keeps your tablet sleek, lightweight, and ultra-portable

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!