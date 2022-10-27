LEGO’s 2022 Advent Calendars return to all-time lows: Star Wars, Marvel, more from $28

October is coming to a close, and that means time is running out until the annual LEGO Advent Calendar countdowns begin. If you still haven’t picked up one of this year’s new kits, Amazon today is helping the cause by marking down nearly all of the new festive sets with free shipping across the board. Returning to all-time lows, each of the Star Wars and Marvel kits, as well as the City and Friends packages are now on sale for $35.99 and $28 respectively. Get a closer look in our announcement coverage and then head below for a full breakdown of the LEGO Advent Calendar deals and what to expect from this year’s holiday countdowns.

No matter which one of the LEGO Advent Calendars for 2022 that you opt for, each one includes 24 miniature creations from their respective themes. Be it mini recreations of iconic Star Wars vehicles to builds out of the MCU, or even holiday sweater-clad versions of iconic characters, there are some fun smaller inclusions that help you count down to the actual festivities at the end of December. These discounts are also all the more notable considering the LEGO Group raised the prices of the licensed kits from past years, so scoring some added savings helps offset the increase.

LEGO Advent Calendars on sale:

If you’re still not sold, be sure to go check out our recaps of last year’s holiday countdowns to get a better idea of what to expect from the whole experience. We’re always big fans of the festive kits, and this year’s have so much to be excited about by way of exclusive figures and so much more.

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar features:

Fans will discover a surprise brick-built toy behind every door of the 2022 LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar (75340) in the run-up to Christmas. It features 8 LEGO Star Wars characters, including C-3PO and R2-D2 in holiday sweaters decorated with each other’s portraits, a Gonk Droid dressed as Santa and Darth Vader in a summer outfit from LEGO Star Wars Summer Vacation on Disney+

