LEGO reveals new 2022 Star Wars and Marvel Advent Calendars with festive minifigs and more

After seeing over 45 different LEGO creations hit store shelves at the start of the month for the summer wave, we’re now getting official looks at this year’s holiday sets. Every year the LEGO Group debuts some new festive kits to countdown to the holidays, and 2022 is no different. Today we’re checking out all of the details from the new Star Wars and Marvel LEGO Advent Calendars which will both be hitting shelves on September 1.

New LEGO Advent Calendars arrive this fall

While we’ve known that the LEGO Group would be releasing a new Star Wars and Marvel kit for most of the year now, the exact contents of both sets have yet to be reveled. Well, up until now that is. In either case, the new LEGO Advent Calendars for 2022 each include 24 different creations that builders can assemble every morning as they await the real gift extravaganza on Christmas morning.

As you’ll likely know from our annual recaps of the sets, the builds range from miniature recreations of iconic vehicles, locations, or accessories from the respective Star Wars and Marvel universes, as well as minifigures. And because we’re talking about winter holiday kits, the LEGO Group also includes some entirely new and themed characters ready to celebrate the festivities with Christmas sweater designs and more.

Star Wars Advent Calendar takes the LEGO Spotlight

First up is the Star Wars Advent Calendar, which is one of the very last new LEGO kits from a galaxy far, far away for 2022. This 329-piece creation packs 24 different builds from the Star Wars universe, specifically recreating plenty of vehicles we saw in playscale throughout the past year or so. There’s the Bad Batch shuttle, a Landspeeder, AT-ST, and more getting the miniature treatment.

Though shaking things up from previous years, the new LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar has a more unique summer theme with a beach-ready Darth Vader to go alongside builds like a sand recreation of his castle on Mustafar. Other festive inclusions for the set enter in the form of Christmas sweater-clad R2-D2 and C-3P0 minifigures, as well as my personal favorite of the Santa Gonk droid.

LEGO offers first look at Marvel Advent Calendar

Then over on the Marvel side of the new LEGO Advent Calendars for 2022, we have yet another assortment of builds and figures. This holiday countdown is exclusively themed around Guardians of the Galaxy and their upcoming holiday special, with plenty of inclusions that lean into the winter festivities with 268 pieces. Two of the new minifigures here are Drax and Nebula rocking holiday sweaters, through Groot, Rocket Racoon, and Mantis are also making the cut alongside some mini-builds and more.

One of the big changes for the new LEGO Advent Calendars in 2022 is that the prices have risen from previous years. This is just on par with the price increases that have hit nearly every corner of the LEGO lineup starting on August 1, and unfortunately adding some extra gift action to your holiday countdown is going cost a bit more. Both of the new Star Wars and Marvel LEGO Advent Calendars clock in at $44.99. That’s up $5 from last year’s editions of the kits, with nothing else really changing otherwise. Both of these will hit store shelves on September 1.

9to5Toys’ Take

I know that Star Wars fans are going to be upset to another inclusion of the Phase II Clone Commander included with this year’s Advent Calendar, but there really is so much to like from the kit. I am loving that we get so many festive minifigures this time, with the beach Darth Vader being a real highlight. Though I have to give it to the designer for including the Santa Gonk droid. It’s such a cute little build and will be the Advent Calendar creation I’m most eagerly awaiting.

Over on the Marvel side of things, I appreciate that the LEGO Group is mixing things up by going with a more themed approach. It’s a nice change of pace after last year’s more broad appeal to the entire MCU, and does include some figures that fans have been hoping for like Drax and Nebula.

