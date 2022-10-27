Xbox Series S Fortnite/Rocket League bundle down at $260 for today only, Series X in-stock

Adorama is now offering the Microsoft Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League bundle for $259.99 shipped. Price automatically applies in the cart. Regularly $300 and currently out of stock at Amazon with the standard issue Series S fetching $300 at Best Buy, today’s deal is $40 off and the lowest price we can find on any modern Xbox console from a trusted seller. Whether you’re looking for an affordable entry into the current-generation Xbox world or to score an extra one for the guest room, this is a solid option and the lowest we have tracked in a couple months. You’re looking at the standard Series S package here, but with copies of Fortnite and Rocket League, the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits included. More details below.

While there have been a relatively steady stream of Xbox Series S deals over the last several months, the flagship Series X has only ever really gone on sale in rare bundle offers. As of right now, Walmart does have the Series X in-stock and ready to ship, but you’ll need to pay the full $499 price tag to land one at the moment, with no solid price drops in sight.

While we are talking Xbox, be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the Elite Series 2 Core controller as well as details on the custom models viable via Xbox Design Lab. Then swing by our launch coverage of the new 8Bitdo dual Xbox controller charger. This one is built for first-party Xbox wireless gamepads with a unique transparent base and glow lighting alongside magnetic connections and more. Get a closer look at the now available charger right here.

Xbox Series S Fortnite and Rocket League bundle features:

Get the all-digital Xbox Series S – Fortnite & Rocket League Bundle featuring the Midnight Drive Pack, 1,000 V-Bucks, and 1,000 Rocket League credits.

Bundle includes: Xbox Series S console, one Xbox Wireless Controller, free-to-play Fortnite and Rocket League game downloads, a high-speed HDMI cable, power cable, and 2 AA batteries. Midnight Drive Pack Set includes Dark Skully outfit, Dark Skully Satchel Back Bling, Dark Splitter pickaxe, and 1,000 V-Bucks in Fortnite and Purple Masamune Car, Purple Virtual Wave Boost, Purple Zefram Wheels, and 1,000 Rocket League Credits in Rocket League. Bundle doesn’t include access to Fortnite: Save the World mode.

Get 1,000 V-Bucks to spend on favorite items in Fortnite Battle Royale mode and more. Get 1,000 Rocket League Credits and build Blueprints, upgrade to Rocket Pass Premium, or purchase most-wanted content from the Rocket League Item Shop.

