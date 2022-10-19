8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

Today we are diving into the brand-new 8Bitdo Charging Dock. After featuring the brand’s new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks of their own and the Lite SE Bluetooth gamepad before that, it’s time for its latest charging solution. Now available for pre-order ahead of the November launch date, the new 8Bitdo Charging Dock brings a few interesting features and a unique see-through design to your Xbox setup. Head below for a closer look.
New 8Bitdo Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers
8Bitdo has been a go-to brand in the third-party gaming accessory space for a while. Its Nintendo Switch and multiplatform controller solutions are some of the best and most unique out there, not the least of which include the SNES-style Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad and its keychain-ready Zero 2 gamepad, but its latest release is looking to support the Xbox controllers you already own.
The new officially licensed 8Bitdo Charging Dock supports a pair of Xbox wireless controllers simultaneously with magnetic connections to keep them in place. It is compatible with Xbox Series X and Xbox One controllers, but there is no mention of it supporting 8Bitdo’s Xbox gamepads. It also ships with a pair of rechargeable battery packs as well as two battery doors for both Xbox Series X and Xbox One controllers.
Plus see-through base with LED glow lighting
The real standout feature here, however, is the transparent see-through clear base. Wrapping around and holding up the center-mounted charging stack, you’ll find a clear base with rounded divots to rest the controller handgrips in while charging.
This clear treatment also allows the 8Bitdo Charging Dock’s built-in ambient lighting to shine through. It glows white when the attached gamepads are charged and ready to go, with a sort of amber-like color when they are in the process of juicing back up. A quick finger tap on the top of the center charging stack will adjust the brightness of the glow as well (“bright>medium>dim in a cycle”).
Here’s the feature set at a glance:
- 1100mAh NiMH batteries, rechargeable
- 3 hours charging time for one controller
- 3.5 hours charging time for two controllers
- Magnetic contact charging
- Adjustable ambient lighting
- Charging overload protection
The new 8Bitdo Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers is now available for pre-order via Amazon at $44.99 in black or white. Both models are listed as shipping on November 30, 2022, and extra battery packs are available for both colors at $14.99.
