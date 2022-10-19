8Bitdo’s new transparent dual Xbox controller charger with glow lighting goes up for pre-order

Today we are diving into the brand-new 8Bitdo Charging Dock. After featuring the brand’s new pro-grade multi-platform Ultimate controllers with charging docks of their own and the Lite SE Bluetooth gamepad before that, it’s time for its latest charging solution. Now available for pre-order ahead of the November launch date, the new 8Bitdo Charging Dock brings a few interesting features and a unique see-through design to your Xbox setup. Head below for a closer look.

New 8Bitdo Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers

8Bitdo has been a go-to brand in the third-party gaming accessory space for a while. Its Nintendo Switch and multiplatform controller solutions are some of the best and most unique out there, not the least of which include the SNES-style Sn30 Pro Bluetooth Gamepad and its keychain-ready Zero 2 gamepad, but its latest release is looking to support the Xbox controllers you already own.

The new officially licensed 8Bitdo Charging Dock supports a pair of Xbox wireless controllers simultaneously with magnetic connections to keep them in place. It is compatible with Xbox Series X and Xbox One controllers, but there is no mention of it supporting 8Bitdo’s Xbox gamepads. It also ships with a pair of rechargeable battery packs as well as two battery doors for both Xbox Series X and Xbox One controllers.

Plus see-through base with LED glow lighting

The real standout feature here, however, is the transparent see-through clear base. Wrapping around and holding up the center-mounted charging stack, you’ll find a clear base with rounded divots to rest the controller handgrips in while charging.

This clear treatment also allows the 8Bitdo Charging Dock’s built-in ambient lighting to shine through. It glows white when the attached gamepads are charged and ready to go, with a sort of amber-like color when they are in the process of juicing back up. A quick finger tap on the top of the center charging stack will adjust the brightness of the glow as well (“bright>medium>dim in a cycle”).

Here’s the feature set at a glance:

1100mAh NiMH batteries, rechargeable

3 hours charging time for one controller

3.5 hours charging time for two controllers

Magnetic contact charging

Adjustable ambient lighting

Charging overload protection

The new 8Bitdo Charging Dock for Xbox Wireless Controllers is now available for pre-order via Amazon at $44.99 in black or white. Both models are listed as shipping on November 30, 2022, and extra battery packs are available for both colors at $14.99.

