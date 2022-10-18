Microsoft finally brings Elite Series 2 Controllers to Xbox Design Lab with billions of color options from $150

Custom Elite Series 2 Controllers are now a thing after being fully integrated into Xbox Design Lab. Taking to its official Xbox Wire this morning, Microsoft has announced that its Elite Series 2 Controllers can now be customized via its online Xbox Design Lab editor – an option it says has been the number-one most popular request since the service launched. Head below for more details.

Custom Elite Series 2 Controllers via Xbox Design Lab

Microsoft says Elite Series 2 Controllers have now been added to the Xbox Design Lab options, delivering “billions of colorful ways to make the most customizable controller from Xbox unmistakably yours!”

Since Xbox Design Lab launched in 2016, the number one fan request has been to include Elite controllers in our unique customization program to empower further personalization of our premium controller.

It was possible previously to make very minor customizations – it was basically just the Xbox button RBG colors, a feature that will remain with Xbox Design Lab models – but, according to today’s Xbox Wire update, its Series 2 Elite controller has been full integrated into the Xbox Design Lab. Players can choose from loads of different colors with ability to customize “nearly all the external parts of the Elite Series 2 controller” including the body itself, back case, D-pad, bumpers, triggers, thumbsticks, and face buttons.

For the first time ever in Xbox Design Lab, customers will also be able to choose between a cross-shaped or faceted D-pad as well as color-customize the thumbstick base and ring. From there, laser engraving is available to add your name, Gamertag, or even a custom 16-character message.

You can even create a bespoke layout in terms of the various components your new Eilte Series 2 controller will ship with, including metallic paddles, various shaped thumbsticks, custom-designed carrying case, and more.

Xbox Design Lab Custom Elite Series 2 Controllers will start at $149.99. However you can choose to “buy and personalize individual Elite Accessory Packs” or get the entire package with the controller for $209.99.

9to5Toys’ Take:

You can already buy the Elite Series 2 Controllers at $154 on Amazon right now and it appears today’s news does not include the new Core 2 model that was released recently. While it is nice that Microsoft finally brought its pro-grade gamepad to its online customizer, most gamers would have likely preferred a complete overhaul with a Series 3 edition instead. We weren’t overly impressed with the new Core 2 after going hands-on, citing that it was barely an upgrade rife with many of the problems the now customizable Series 2 standard model was plagued by. Nonetheless, some gamers still love Microsoft’s take on the pro Xbox gamepad regardless, and if you’re one of them, you can now indeed create your own.

