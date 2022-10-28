Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 silicone case falls to new all-time low at $18 (Reg. $35)

Rikka Altland -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesApple
Reg. $35 $18

Amazon is now offering Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 Silicone Case in several styles for $17.99. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Normally fetching $35, like you’ll pay for some of the colorways that aren’t included in the sale, today’s offer is one of the first price cuts we’ve seen since the new SE launched earlier this year. You’re looking at 49% in savings as well as a new all-time low at $3 under our previous mention. Apple’s official silicone case covers your iPhone SE 3 in the usual premium material that adds some protection to your device in a slim package with a soft touch finish. There’s a microfiber lining on the inside, as well as three different colorways to score. Head below for more.

Over in our roundup of the best iPhone SE 3 cases, we broke down all of the best alternatives to Apple’s in-house cases. Even with the official offerings actually being affordable for once, you’ll find even more budget-conscious pricing starting at $5.50.

For other ways to upgrade your handset, Anker’s latest sale is still live from the end of last week with a collection of accessories that are perfect for everything from the iPhone SE 3 to the flagship 14 Pro Max. Everything in the sale starts at $9, including Lightning cables, GaN USB-C chargers, and so much more.

iPhone SE 3 case features:

Designed by Apple to complement iPhone SE, the form of the silicone case fits snugly over the volume buttons, side button, and curves of your device without adding bulk. A soft microfiber lining on the inside helps protect your iPhone. On the outside, the silky, soft-touch finish of the silicone exterior feels great in your hand. And you can keep it on all the time, even when you’re charging wirelessly.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Apple

About the Author

Rikka Altland

Rikka Altland's favorite gear

Nintendo Switch

Philips Hue Go

New CORSAIR KATAR Elite wireless gaming mouse weighs 69...
Let Roborock’s S7+ smart vac and auto-empty bin d...
Satechi’s Halloween sale takes 20% off entire col...
Save $92.50 on Anker’s eufyCam 2 Home Security 2-...
Oakywood intros new handcrafted custom wood/metal stand...
Energizer’s X400 Rechargeable Pen Light falls 32%...
Be prepared with up to 51% off Snow Joe cordless snow t...
Vitamix ONE delivers professional performance at an aff...
Load more...
Show More Comments