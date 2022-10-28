Take the Bose Sport wireless earbuds for a run at up to $80 off: New $129 or refurb for $99

Joining this week’s price drop on the original AirPods Pro, Amazon is now offering Bose Sport Earbuds for $129 shipped. Regularly $179 and now marked down in all three colorways, this is $50 off, $20 under the fall Prime Day price drop, and the lowest price we can find. You’ll also still find the Bose refurbished units marked down to $99 shipped with the same warranty you’ll receive on the new set. Alongside the world class Bose sound quality, you’re looking at weather- and sweat-resistant IPX4 earbuds ready for workouts and daily wear with up to 15 hours of wireless battery life via the included charging case (a 15-minute quick charge adds another 2 hours as well). From there, you can expect a beamforming microphone array for taking calls and capacitive touch controls for volume, playback, and more. Head below for additional details.

A particularly notable lower-cost alternative comes by way of this deal on the 9to5 favorite Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds. This set delivers 32 hours of battery life, a Qi-enabled charging case, and active noise cancellation you won’t get on the Bose set above at an even lower $100 price tag.

While we are talking Anker earbuds, be sure to dive into our hands-on review of the new Liberty 4 earbuds. Designed to take on Apple’s AirPods lineup, they feature active noise cancellation, Spatial Audio support, and built-in heart rate monitoring – a first of its kind in earbuds like this – all at a more affordable price tag. We said “as far as budget-friendly flagship earbuds go, the Liberty 4 stand above everything else at the price point.”

Bose Sport Earbuds feature:

Wireless Bluetooth earbuds engineered by Bose for your best workout yet..Note : If the size of the earbud tips does not match the size of your ear canals or the headset is not worn properly in your ears, you may not obtain the correct sound qualities or call performance. Change the earbud tips to ones that fit more snugly in your ears

Bose lifelike sound: Makes your music sound like the performer is right there beside you, pushing you to go 1 more mile or do 1 more rep.

Secure and comfortable earbuds: Customize your fit with the included 3 sizes of StayHear Max tips that won’t hurt your ears and won’t fall out no matter tough your workout is.

Weather and sweat resistant earbuds: IPX4 rated, with electronics wrapped in special materials to protect from moisture wherever you exercise

Clear calls: A beamforming microphone array separates your voice from surrounding noise so your callers can hear you better.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!