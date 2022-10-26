Anker’s Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC earbuds are a 9to5 favorite at $100 (Save $70)

Anker’s official Amazon storefront is now offering its Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds for $99.99 shipped in four different colors. Normally fetching $170, today’s offer is marking a return to the Amazon low, through we have seen these sell for a little bit less in rare limited-time savings events at other retailers. Still, at $70 off, this is matching our previous mention and delivers the best price in months. Arriving as a notable alternative to the likes of Apple or Samsung’s flagship earbuds, the Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro packs a compelling spec sheet. Alongside sporting personalized active noise cancellation there’s 32 hours of battery life thanks to the Qi-enabled charging case with a platform-agnostic focus. Get a closer look at all of the features on Anker’s latest flagship earbuds in our hands-on review. Head below for more.

Another one of Anker’s latest personal listening offerings is also on sale today, with the Soundcore Life P3 ANC Earbuds dropping to $71.99 at Amazon. While it’s certainly not as steep as today’s lead deal, this is one of the first markdowns from the usual $80 going rate. Available in five different styles, the more colorful designs pair with the inclusion of active noise cancellation at an even more affordable price tag. Adjustable EQ settings in the companion app let you personalize the sound profile and the Qi-enabled charging case packs up to 35-hour battery life. Check out our launch coverage for a closer look.

Then be sure to go check out the all-new debuts from Anker that just hit the scene last month. Anker’s new Soundcore Liberty 4 beat AirPods and plenty of other earbuds from all the main smartphone ecosystems as some of the first to offer built-in heart rate monitoring. That’s alongside personalized ANC, Spatial Audio support, and even 9-hour battery life in just the earbuds. Our launch coverage takes a quick hands-on look at what to expect, as well.

Anker Soundcore Liberty 3 Pro ANC Earbuds features:

Liberty 3 Pro offers you unprecedented levels of customization. HearID ANC analyzes in-ear pressure and the way noise moves in your ears to create a personalized noise cancelling profile. HearID Sound intelligently tests your hearing and creates a tailor-made sound profile that’s unique to your ears. Listen to your favorite tunes in Hi-Res Audio Wireless quality sound. Liberty 3 Pro noise cancelling earbuds support LDAC mode, a Bluetooth codec which transfers 3x more data to preserve details and sound quality.

