HYPER Halloween sale knocks 30% off USB-C hubs, HDMI adapters, cables, more from $10.50

HYPER has now launched a Halloween sale for the weekend with 31% off a range of gear including USB-C hubs, metal HDMI adapters, cables, wall chargers, and more. Everything you’ll find on this landing page will drop at checkout with code SPOOKY31. One notable option here is the HyperDrive USB-C HDMI Adapter that drops to $41.99 shipped with the code above. Regularly $60 and currently fetching $50 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find at 31% off the going rate. HYPER positions this model as a more capable “aluminum alternative to Apple’s USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter.” It features a 4K 30Hz video output as well as a “high-speed” USB 3.1 Gen 1 capable of 5Gb/s transfers for legacy devices. Head below for additional deals and details.

With deals starting from just $10.50, be sure to swing by the HYPER Halloween sale section for more gear eligible for the discount code above. Again, you’ll find a range of cables as well as 60W USB-C power hubs for Nintendo Switch, chargers, and additional USB-C hubs that will all drop 31% at checkout. Shipping is free across the board on orders of $40 or more.

Check out the new UGREEN 8K30/4K60 12-in-1 triple display USB-C docking station and this rare deal on Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock. Then swing by this week’s Anker Amazon sale for all of your charging needs. Delivering a range of options starting from $11, just about any kind of power delivery device you’re after is represented and on sale right now. Everything is detailed for you right here.

HyperDrive USB-C HDMI Adapter features:

Aluminum alternative to Apple’s USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter. Allow USB-C devices to connect to legacy USB-A accessories. *Apple SuperDrive not supported. USB ports will not charge an iPad. Connect your USB-A accessories with your modern USB-C device. High-speed USB 3.1 Gen 1 capable of 5Gb/s transfer speed. Aluminum enclosure designed to perfectly match your Apple device in every way.

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!