HYPER Halloween sale knocks 30% off USB-C hubs, HDMI adapters, cables, more from $10.50

Justin Kahn -
mac accessoriesHyper
31% off From $10.50
HYPER HyperDrive USB-C HDMI Adapter

HYPER has now launched a Halloween sale for the weekend with 31% off a range of gear including USB-C hubs, metal HDMI adapters, cables, wall chargers, and more. Everything you’ll find on this landing page will drop at checkout with code SPOOKY31. One notable option here is the HyperDrive USB-C HDMI Adapter that drops to $41.99 shipped with the code above. Regularly $60 and currently fetching $50 at Amazon, this is the lowest price we can find at 31% off the going rate. HYPER positions this model as a more capable “aluminum alternative to Apple’s USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter.” It features a 4K 30Hz video output as well as a “high-speed” USB 3.1 Gen 1 capable of 5Gb/s transfers for legacy devices. Head below for additional deals and details. 

With deals starting from just $10.50, be sure to swing by the HYPER Halloween sale section for more gear eligible for the discount code above. Again, you’ll find a range of cables as well as 60W USB-C power hubs for Nintendo Switch, chargers, and additional USB-C hubs that will all drop 31% at checkout. Shipping is free across the board on orders of $40 or more. 

Check out the new UGREEN 8K30/4K60 12-in-1 triple display USB-C docking station and this rare deal on Satechi’s Thunderbolt 4 Dock. Then swing by this week’s Anker Amazon sale for all of your charging needs. Delivering a range of options starting from $11, just about any kind of power delivery device you’re after is represented and on sale right now. Everything is detailed for you right here

HyperDrive USB-C HDMI Adapter features:

Aluminum alternative to Apple’s USB-C Digital AV Multiport Adapter. Allow USB-C devices to connect to legacy USB-A accessories. *Apple SuperDrive not supported. USB ports will not charge an iPad. Connect your USB-A accessories with your modern USB-C device. High-speed USB 3.1 Gen 1 capable of 5Gb/s transfer speed. Aluminum enclosure designed to perfectly match your Apple device in every way.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

mac accessories

This is where you'll find all of the best deals on Mac accessories from top brands. Whether its a thumb drive or MacBook stand, it's…

Hyper

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Segway’s latest SuperScooter GT1 and GT2 on sale at n...
New CORSAIR KATAR Elite wireless gaming mouse weighs 69...
Let Roborock’s S7+ smart vac and auto-empty bin d...
Satechi’s Halloween sale takes 20% off entire col...
Save $92.50 on Anker’s eufyCam 2 Home Security 2-...
Oakywood intros new handcrafted custom wood/metal stand...
Apple’s official iPhone SE 3 silicone case falls to n...
Energizer’s X400 Rechargeable Pen Light falls 32%...
Load more...
Show More Comments