Pelican’s 2-pack of Marine Series Waterproof Smartphone Pouches now $20 (New low), more

Justin Kahn -
AmazonSmartphone AccessoriesPelican
32% off From $15
Pelican Marine Series - Waterproof Floating Phone Pouch

Amazon has now launched a notable sale on Pelican Apple gear accessories from $15. One particular standout from he sale is the 2-pack of Pelican Marine Series Waterproof Floating Smartphone Pouches at $19.95 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 for the 2-pack, today’s deal brings the black and hi-Vis yellow pair down to the lowest price we have tracked at under $10 a pop. Today’s deal is $3 under our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Compatible with a range of smartphones, including all of the latest models from Apple, it is designed to protect your device from the elements whether you’re hanging out on vacation around the pool, up on the ski hill, or anywhere else inclement weather might damage your most important piece of kit. The IPX8 certification is joined by a see-through window that allows you to access the touch screen and camera while your smartphone rests safely inside. Those lanyard straps you see above are included here as well. Head below for more details and additional Pelican deals. 

You can browse through the rest of today’s Pelican Amazon sale right here for additional accessory deals including the XL waterproof pouch and some of the brand’s popular AirTag covers. The price drops start from $15 Prime shipped

Dive into our hands-on review of the Pelican’s ‘bulletproof’ Kevlar carbon fiber-style iPhone 14 case as well as this ongoing deal on its Marine Waterproof AirPods Pro case. But if it’s the charging accessories you’re after, this week’s fresh new Anker Amazon sale is where you need to be. Starting from $11 Prime shipped, you’ll find everything from wall chargers and power banks, to USB-C surge protectors and MagSafe batteries all marked down as we head into the weekend. 

Pelican Marine Waterproof Smartphone Pouch features:

IPX8 Certified Waterproof Protection: 3.3 feet/1 meter IPX8 certified professional floating waterproof phone pouch perfect for swimming, pools, beach, kayaking, fishing, surfing, sailing, skiing, boating, snorkeling, tubing, rafting, shower, sauna, and other water park activities. Keep your phone full functionally with 100% protection from water…HD Side Design & Sensitive Touch: The Pelican (Marine Series) waterproof cell phone pouch’s innovative design on the side of the case allows users to easily access the phone’s side buttons. High-quality soft TPU material exclusively made for delicate touch and response, softer than PVC.

Add 9to5Toys to your Google News feed. 

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!

Guides

Amazon

Amazon is the world's largest online retailer, offering daily savings across nearly every category imaginable. In recent years, Amazon has grown to encompass more areas…

Smartphone Accessories

This is our guide to the best smartphone accessory deals from Amazon, Best Buy, Target, B&H, and many more. You'll find everything needed to outfit…
Pelican

About the Author

Justin Kahn

Justin is a senior deal Jedi over at 9to5Toys where he heads up our game/app coverage and more. He also covers all things music for 9to5Mac, including the weekly Logic Pros series exploring music production on Mac and iOS devices

Justin Kahn's favorite gear

PXN MFi game controller

Akai MPK USB MIDI Keyboard

Smartphone Accessories: Mkeke iPhone 14 Pro Clear Case ...
Under Armour cuts 25% off orders of $75 + up to 50% off...
PopSockets launches adorable, must-see Pokémon iPhone ...
Sonos takes up to $409 off home theater bundles: Arc Ai...
This precision screwdriver kit comes with a metal organ...
Converse Flash Sale offers extra 25% off Chuck 70 sneak...
Today’s best Mac and iOS app deals: Divinity Original...
SanDisk’s new Extreme microSD cards with 190MB/s spee...
Load more...
Show More Comments