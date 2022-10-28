Pelican’s 2-pack of Marine Series Waterproof Smartphone Pouches now $20 (New low), more

Amazon has now launched a notable sale on Pelican Apple gear accessories from $15. One particular standout from he sale is the 2-pack of Pelican Marine Series Waterproof Floating Smartphone Pouches at $19.95 after you clip the on-page coupon. Shipping is free for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $30 for the 2-pack, today’s deal brings the black and hi-Vis yellow pair down to the lowest price we have tracked at under $10 a pop. Today’s deal is $3 under our previous mention and the lowest we can find. Compatible with a range of smartphones, including all of the latest models from Apple, it is designed to protect your device from the elements whether you’re hanging out on vacation around the pool, up on the ski hill, or anywhere else inclement weather might damage your most important piece of kit. The IPX8 certification is joined by a see-through window that allows you to access the touch screen and camera while your smartphone rests safely inside. Those lanyard straps you see above are included here as well. Head below for more details and additional Pelican deals.

You can browse through the rest of today’s Pelican Amazon sale right here for additional accessory deals including the XL waterproof pouch and some of the brand’s popular AirTag covers. The price drops start from $15 Prime shipped.

Dive into our hands-on review of the Pelican’s ‘bulletproof’ Kevlar carbon fiber-style iPhone 14 case as well as this ongoing deal on its Marine Waterproof AirPods Pro case. But if it’s the charging accessories you’re after, this week’s fresh new Anker Amazon sale is where you need to be. Starting from $11 Prime shipped, you’ll find everything from wall chargers and power banks, to USB-C surge protectors and MagSafe batteries all marked down as we head into the weekend.

Pelican Marine Waterproof Smartphone Pouch features:

IPX8 Certified Waterproof Protection: 3.3 feet/1 meter IPX8 certified professional floating waterproof phone pouch perfect for swimming, pools, beach, kayaking, fishing, surfing, sailing, skiing, boating, snorkeling, tubing, rafting, shower, sauna, and other water park activities. Keep your phone full functionally with 100% protection from water…HD Side Design & Sensitive Touch: The Pelican (Marine Series) waterproof cell phone pouch’s innovative design on the side of the case allows users to easily access the phone’s side buttons. High-quality soft TPU material exclusively made for delicate touch and response, softer than PVC.

