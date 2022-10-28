PopSockets launches adorable, must-see Pokémon iPhone 14 grips, cases, and wallets

After launching its latest models for the new iPhone 14, it’s now time for the new Pokémon PopSockets collection. The back-mounted PopSockets are a must-have for some iPhone users, but the brand also offers a range of iPhone 14 cases and wallets with the integrated grip action as well, and you can now get them covered in your favorite pocket monsters. Available for all iPhone models from series 11 right up to the latest releases, head below for a closer look at the new Pokémon PopSockets collection.

New Pokémon PopSockets collection

More specifically, the new Pokémon PopSockets collection includes phone grips, wallets, and cases adorned with all of your favorite little monsters, from Pikachu and Eevee to Bulbasaur, Squirtle, Gengar, and much more.

First up let’s take a look at the dedicated PopSocket grips. Ranging from the shiny new enameled options to the more classic round models, the Pokémon offerings also include some 3D treatments like the Pikachu PopOut seen above.

But I personally still love the more classic round approach of the enameled Pokéball model:

The entire collection of Pokémon PopSockets grips is now available for purchase at $22, and here are more details on the specs and compatibility:

Easily swap the top to change your style

Functions as a convenient stand so you can watch videos on the fly

Easily remove the top to wirelessly charge your phone

Works with: Anything with a smooth hard plastic case; will not stick to silicone, highly textured surfaces, and many soft cases…gel does not stick “as well” with naked iPhones.

The Pokémon PopSockets collection also includes a range of designs on the brand’s iPhone 14 cases (previous-generation models as well) we detailed previously. They feature 10-foot drop protection and a removable grip on the back that you can slide into various positions and to support wireless charging/MagSafe gear.

Choose a sticker case and a matching wallet to complete a full set. Cases are available for iPhone 11 devices and newer. All iPhone 14 cases are made with PopSockets PlantCore TM material.

Securely grip your phone with the integrated PopGrip

Slide the PopGrip to the center for landscape stand, texting, and photos

Slide to the bottom for portrait stand and FaceTime

Slide down or remove for wireless charging

Swap the grip with a different style by closing the grip flat, pressing down, and twisting 90 Compatibility

Works with MagSafe Charger *Compatible with all PopMount products, for hands-free viewing

They are now available for purchase from $50, and you can browse through the entire collection right here.

Much of the same designs found on the cases above also carry over to the Pokémon PopSocket wallets as well. They are now live at $25 a pop, and you can get a closer look at the features below:

Offers a sleek and secure way to carry your cards on your phone

Can hold up to three credit cards or six business cards, depending on the card thickness. Works best with rounded corner business cards

Built-in magnets securely attach to MagSafe-compatible cases

Credit cards are shielded from magnets when in wallet

Any MagSafe compatible phone cases for iPhone 12 and later

Any swappable PopTop

Any Non-MagSafe Mount

