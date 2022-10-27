Add three RGBW LED light bulbs to your smart home setup for under $17 at Amazon

Amazon is offering a 3-pack of Feit LED RGBW Wi-Fi Light Bulbs for $16.94 shipped. Down 15% from its normal $20 going rate, today’s deal marks a new all-time low that we’ve tracked. Designed to give your smart home an upgrade on a budget, these bulbs will run you under $6 each. You’ll find full support for both Alexa and Assistant here as well as smartphone access since the lights are connected to your Wi-Fi network. Whether you plan to set up entire rooms with groups or control individual bulbs, these lights have both RGB coloring options as well as a tunable white so you can really dial it in. On top of that, each bulb only takes up 9W of power while delivering the equivalent of what a 60W incandescent bulb does. Keep reading for more.

Ditch the RGB and smart features to save some cash. Each bulb in this 4-pack comes in at 750-lumens, which is just shy of the 800 lumens you’ll find in the deal above. But, unlike the smart bulbs, these are just $2 each, and since you’re buying four, the grand total comes out to just under $7.

For other smart home upgrades, consider picking up Meross’ HomeKit-enabled outdoor dimming plug. It’s on sale for $19 today which saves 35% from its normal going rate. Packing the ability to dim connected lights, this outdoor plug is also rated to withstand the elements and is compatible with Alexa, Assistant, and even HomeKit.

Feit LED RGBW Wi-FI Light Bulb features:

Easily turn lights on/off, dim*, set groups or schedules. Customize light color or color temperature. The bulbs can be controlled with simple voice commands and an intuitive mobile app. Enjoy the freedom of being able to manage your home lighting from any location or using your favorite smart home voice assistants.

