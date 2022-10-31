Amazon’s 8-foot 12-outlet power strip surge protector hits above its pay grade at new $15 low

Joining this morning’s offers on its wall chargers, Amazon is now offering its Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip Surge Protector for $14.80 with free shipping for Prime members or in orders over $25. Regularly $23 and sometimes even more, this is at least 35% off the going rate and a new Amazon all-time low. I picked up a few of these for my home office and studio a couple years ago with no regrets. They are actually a little heavier and more robust than I thought they would be (both the actual unit and the, in this case, 8-foot lead cable), have performed flawlessly everyday now, and are easy to recommend at this price. Joining the up to 4,320-joule surge protection rating here, you’re looking at 12 widely spaced outlets so you can get larger power adapters in there with ease as well as a dedicated on/off switch hidden on the side and resettable circuit breaker action with active surge protection lighting. More details below.

Today’s deal on the 8-foot cord model is well under the price of the 6-foot variant, for comparison, but you could save some cash with this Amazon Basics 6-Outlet Surge Protector. Not only does it come in at just under $13 Prime shipped, but it also provides a pair USB ports alongside the outlets, highlighting the only real downside to the model featured above as far as I’m concerned.

Another more affordable option comes by way of the deals we spotted on the particularly basic 6-outlet Amazon models last week. You can land a pair of them for just $7 Prime shipped on Woot right now, marking some of the lowest-priced options in the category from anywhere at the moment. Just keep in mind, the overall build quality and feature set is trimmed down considerably by comparison to both of the aforementioned options.

But if it’s the MagSafe power you’re after, you’ll want to dive into our coverage of the refreshed Anker kickstand magnetic power bank.

Amazon Basics 12-Outlet Power Strip features:

IN THE BOX: 12-outlet surge protector power strip with 8-foot cord, a 4320-joule energy rating and 15A/120V/1800W

RELIABLE PROTECTION: Protects sensitive electronic devices such as computers, data lines, TVs, and more from potentially-damaging power surges

LED LIGHT INDICATORS: Built-in lights automatically indicate active surge protection and grounded wiring

ADDITIONAL SAFETY: Fireproof MOV provides additional safety precaution from surges and spikes

FTC: 9to5Toys is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to the 9to5Toys YouTube Channel for all of the latest videos, reviews, and more!