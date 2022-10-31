New lows hit Amazon’s cast iron Dutch ovens ahead of holidays feasts from $28 (Reg. $50+)

With holidays feasts coming up around the corner now, it might be a good time to ensure your cooking arsenal is up to the task and we are now tracking some deep deals on Amazon’s popular cast iron pots. The headliner deal here is the 6-quart Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Covered Dutch Oven at $28.34 shipped. Regularly $50 and sometimes even more, this is only a couple bucks above our previous mention on the much smaller 4.3-quart variant and the lowest price we can find. It is also a new all-time low as well. You’re looking at a cast iron Dutch oven with an included lid that will easily take your meals from the stovetop to the oven (up to 400 degrees) and straight onto the serving table. You’ll want to make sure you have some potholders or trivets for placing the hot cast iron on the table, but the vibrant enameled exterior will look great in the process either way. More deals and details below.

While we are also tracking solid price drops on the even larger 7.3-quart variants starting from $36.52 shipped, marked down from the usual $64 or more, there are some less expensive options out there. You’ll be hard-pressed to find something comparable at 6-quarts or more for less than today’s deals, but if a smaller Cocotte-style dish will suffice for your cast iron needs, Amazon’s is still sitting at an $11 Prime shipped all-time low.

Elsewhere in today’s cooking deals, we are tracking some new Amazon all-time lows on Ninja’s latest model 6-quart air fryer as well as the first price drop on its multi-function PossibleCooker at $120. All of the details you need on those two offers are waiting right here and be sure to swing by our deal coverage of the brand’s blending and dough mixing systems while they are up to $90 off.

Amazon Basics Enameled Cast Iron Dutch Oven features:

Cast iron covered dutch oven in red with side handles and fitted lid; oven safe to 400 degree Fahrenheit

Cast iron for even heat distribution and retention; enamel doesn’t have non-stick function; hand wash only

Always use hot-pads, oven mitts, or potholders while moving or removing cast iron cookware on or from the stove or oven

Holds 6 quarts

This medium dutch oven serves 4-6 people; perfect for tossing pasta, frying chicken, or making soup

